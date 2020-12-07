Patricia Olynyk Details Her Inspiration Behind 'Oculus' Artwork

Area artist Patricia Olynyk describes her fluidly mesmerizing work Oculus (shown in the accompanying photograph) as “a large-scale, collaborative light sculpture that depicts a colossal abstracted drosophila [fruit fly] eye, replete with compound faceted surfaces. It both recalls the circular opening at the apex of a cupola and alludes to a surveillance device or drone hovering in midair.”

Olynyk – the Florence and Frank Bush Professor of Art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis – further describes the sculpture as a “cluster” measuring “approximately 56 inches wide by 44 inches deep. The height is variable. On display … , I’d say it’s around 60 inches high from the platform at the top to the bottom.”

Olynyk created Oculus with extremely high-tech assistance from the nationally recognized Metron Designworks and Axi:Ome.

“The openings on the Oculus sculpture are actually distorted to the same proportion of the overall distortion of the form itself. It would probably take a mathematician or an architectural modeler to notice this – but this is the reason why the modeling in T-splines [mathematical models for defining freeform surfaces in computer graphics] took so long," Olynyk says. "It would’ve been easy for us to simply poke holes in a digital form, but I wanted the math to be perfect.

“Metron Designworks was brilliant in building the digital models. Then it had to be digitally sculpted on a CNC [computer numeric control] router and finished/hard-coated at Craftsmen Industries, whose primary clients are Boeing and the military. The hard-coat and painted process I used is pretty much the same, I’ve been told, as the one [British-Iraqi architect] Zaha Hadid used on her biomorphic architectural forms.”