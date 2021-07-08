Outdoor Tech Installation in St. Louis' Ritz Park Illustrates Pandemic Experience

"Light is my paint,” visual artist Raven Fox of Radiant Studio Works states, and an installation by him now at Ritz Park certainly supports that statement.

“City Campfire,” that commissioned aluminum-and-rivets installation, runs till Aug. 1 in the outdoor event space at 3147 S. Grand Blvd. in St. Louis’ South Grand business district and Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Stunning, even mesmeric, against the velvet backdrop of night in the metro area, it uses light-emitting diodes and other technology to simulate a logs-on-the-flames, marshmallows-on-sticks campfire.

A press release from Rachel Witt, the executive director of the South Grand Community Improvement District, notes that the district “partnered with Campfire, a local organization that teaches and practices storytelling and group facilitation. Campfire sees a future where people know their story, tell their story and own their story.”

Fox, who operates out of California, Missouri and New York, characterizes himself as a storyteller, among other things, and has created similar community-oriented works both locally and nationally.

During the initial COVID-19 lockdown, the press release continues, Fox found himself “wondering about what kinds of stories people would tell after the pandemic. He set out to create an environment to encourage people to come together to share stories, much like the storytelling that occurs around a campfire.”

“City Campfire” incorporates half a dozen narratives from Campfire storytellers through an audio component at the installation, in hopes of inspiring visitors to Ritz Park to share their own coronaviral tales with family, friends or others.