New Yorker Shara Hughes Maps New Visual Vistas at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

Change across the spectrum calls into question what the term “landscape” even means anymore, and an ongoing exhibition from Brooklyn, New York-based artist Shara Hughes subtly explores that often fretful seismic indeterminacy.

That exhibition, “On Edge,” which opened on Sept. 3, will run till Feb. 27 at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis in St. Louis’ revered Grand Center Arts District. Overseeing it are Wassan Al-Khudhairi, CAM’S chief curator, and Misa Jeffereis, the museum’s assistant curator.

The Fall/Winter 2021-22 edition of Mesh, CAM’s annual magazine, relates that “On Edge” constitutes a survey of more than 30 works created during the better part of the last decade, focusing on “Hughes’ re-imagining of landscape painting.”

Mesh continues: “In her first solo museum exhibition in the United States, audiences encounter a singular vision within a long historical tradition. Her paintings fit within the context of the early Modernism of Matisse’s Fauvist landscapes or the patterns found in Gustav Klimt’s plein-air paintings.”

Visual art aficionados should instantly mark the mentions of Henri Matisse (1869-1954) – Pablo Picasso’s lifelong French frenemy and arguably the only painter of the 20th century to rival the mad Spaniard for impact – and, intriguingly, Klimt (1862-1918), an Austrian symbolist painter not often elevated to quite that level but still justly celebrated for the electricity of many of his works.