New Laumeier Sculpture Park Exhibition Sheds Light on 1995 Genocide in Southeastern Europe

Martial matters have always attracted artists – from the 20th century, one need think only of Pablo Picasso’s searing Guernica from 1937 – and that tradition continues with a new solo exhibition of the works of artist Aida Šehović at Laumeier Sculpture Park.

The exhibition from Šehović, Laumeier’s 2021 Visiting Artist in Residence, opens Saturday, Sept. 25, running till Dec. 19. It occupies the Aronson Fine Arts Center’s Whitaker Foundation Gallery at the 105-acre sculpture park in Sunset Hills.

The artist hails from the tandem southeastern European nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and operates out of New York City. Her exhibition here incorporates her archival “ŠTO TE NEMA,” which, according to a Laumeier press release, loosely translates from Bosnian as “Where have you been?” The press release goes on to describe the exhibition as “a nomadic monument to the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica [, Bosnia and Herzegovina,] genocide, in which thousands of men and boys were executed.”

Regarding that archive, the press release continues: “It consists of more than 8,000 fildžani (small porcelain coffee cups) that were collected and donated by Bosnian families. … The installation at Laumeier will feature the artist’s collection of fildžani, as well as posters, photographs and a film documenting the 14-year project.”

Dana Turkovic, the sculpture park’s curator, explains what, specifically, inspired Laumeier to present this exhibition. “I have a multilayered answer,” Turkovic says. “Aida’s work was brought to my attention a few years ago by our executive director, Lauren Ross, who was familiar with Aida’s ongoing project ‘ŠTO TE NEMA.’