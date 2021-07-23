Movers & Shakers: How Amy Camie Uses Music to Comfort Cancer Patients

Years before her first breast cancer diagnosis, Amy Camie was inspired to record a cassette tape of harp music to help a family friend in hospice care. At the time, the classically trained professional harpist had yet to experience the ravages of cancer on her own body. She had yet to undergo chemotherapy, radiation, a mastectomy and the loss of her hair.

“A spark lit up inside of me, and my adventure into this unknown world of music and healing began,” Camie says.

Several years later, when her father was diagnosed with cancer, Camie recorded the CD New Love – awaken to yourself to help him experience peace and healing after surgery. “I never set out intentionally to help so many people through my music,” she says. “Today, I play inspired music that soothes the soul so that people in emotional, physical or mental distress can remember the harmony and love within them.”

Adopted at 1 month of age by a couple who were both music teachers, she explains: “My wonderful parents, Kenneth and Jean Conrady, nurtured my natural gifts.”

Classically trained, Camie began piano lessons at age 5 and harp lessons at 10. She credits her father with encouraging her to play the harp because, as the director of music in the Alton School District, he had a vision of a harpist in the high school orchestra.

Camie began teaching harp lessons in 2007 when her own teacher was readying to retire. “I knew it was my responsibility to continue the lineage of training that had been so generously passed to me,” she relates. “My students love that our harp lessons are also life lessons, as we use music as a means of self-discovery.”