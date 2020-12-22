Metro Theater Company Releases 5-Year Plan, Commits to Reach Every Child in the St. Louis Area

The Metro Theater Company is taking responsibility for helping young people reach their full potential and overcome the challenges they’re facing, including pandemic-related adversity.

“As we grapple with the changes in our community due to COVID-19, there is no question that both St. Louis and our industry are at a crossroads,” says managing director Joe Gfaller in a press release. “Theater is uniquely equipped to help young people process change, understand and respect difference, build empathy, grow character and deepen a sense of connection to one another and the world at large. There is no better time than now to envision how Metro Theater Company can ensure that those unique gifts can be available to every child in our community.”

According to the company’s new strategic plan, MTC has committed to reach every child in the metro area over 10 years, or between the 2022-23 and 2032-33 seasons. The company sets out to enhance cultural enrichment for at least 350,000 young people through its Every Child Initiative, which was ratified by the MTC board of directors in September.

“The first two years of MTC’s plan lays the foundation to begin to achieve this goal by the launch of the company’s 50th-anniversary season in September 2022,” the release states. “Whether from the stage at the Grandel Theatre, to the classrooms of schools utilizing the company’s in-school education and/or signature violence prevention programs, to annual summer camps, to ever-expanding virtual offerings, MTC’s plan makes a 10-year commitment to reach every child in the St. Louis region at least once through at least one MTC program.”