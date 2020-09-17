Meet Sarah B. Cunningham: Walker-Cunningham Fine Art Owner in St. Louis

A visit to one historic home in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood – virtually, that is, amid the pandemic – offers a window into the art world. The unique gallery setting is Walker-Cunningham Fine Art, owner Sarah B. Cunningham’s private consulting and brokerage business specializing in American and European paintings 1850-present and offering services for new and established collectors, museums and institutions sourcing and brokering fine art acquisitions. Cunningham recently shared details with LN about its current exhibition, showings during the pandemic and her love for St. Louis’ “eclectic, dynamic” art scene.

Tell us about Walker-Cunningham Fine Art.

I’ve been in the art business for just over 21 years. After spending about 15 years in Boston, my family and I moved to St. Louis, and I now work privately out of my CWE home where I regularly curate and mount pop-up exhibits. In pre-pandemic times, we would celebrate each show with a reception and viewing hours by appointment. Today, everything is viewable online and via virtual video chat viewings by appointment, with the option to see things “on approval” in person via contactless delivery before committing to buy.

What excites you about St. Louis’ art scene?

When my husband, David, had the opportunity to join the department of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis in 2015, we knew we wanted to move our family to the city… with our then 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son and immediately fell in love with our St. Louis neighborhood. The historic charm of the CWE architecture and the people in our community make this such a special place. St. Louis is such a vibrant art city and people clearly love and support the arts. There is always something new to view or engage with at our art museums, institutions and galleries.