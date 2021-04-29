Meet Aly Ytterberg: A Local Artist Growing a Business and a Family

Local artist Aly Ytterberg is not just creating clean-lined abstract art for her business, YtterbergStudio, out of her Manchester home. She’s doing so while simultaneously caring for her tenacious toddler – and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I am a stay-at-home mom and working artist, so I guess I am a nap-time and bedtime artist at this stage in life,” says Ytterberg with a laugh. “Before I had my son, I’d turn on Netflix or a podcast, and now, I just have to get in my element and go, go, go. But I love it because I need that time to be a good mom. It’s a good balance.”

Ytterberg graduated from Washington University in St. Louis’ Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a specialization in sculpture before taking a full-time job with the university as an admissions representative and the art and architecture liaison.

“It allowed me to take a step back and make art for myself for the first time in a little bit,” Ytterberg says. “It was the necessary break for me to realize I needed art and that I needed to go back to it.”

After just a year of creating for family and friends, though, Ytterberg began taking on commissions and working with interior designers.

“It made me realize that this could be a more full-time-possible job,” Ytterberg says. “I was working all of my evenings and weekends all of a sudden, which got a little busy because I was working two jobs essentially.”