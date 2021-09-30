Los Angeles-Based Artist Alicia Piller Exhibits St. Louis-Centric Works at Craft Alliance

The works in Alicia Piller’s St. Louis-focused “Unearthed: Time Keeping Mound City” collectively read like a free-range kaleidoscope.

That exhibition from Piller, a Los Angeles-based artist, runs another two-plus weeks, till Oct. 23, in the Staenberg Gallery at Craft Alliance in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Stefanie Kirkland, who serves as the organization’s deputy director and who both oversees its exhibition program and curates its gallery, explains what, specifically, inspired Craft Alliance to offer this opportunity to Piller.

“I saw Alicia’s work at the Craft Contemporary [a nonprofit, non-collecting arts museum] in Los Angeles,” Kirkland says. “She was teaching a teen workshop, and I was immediately enthralled with her work and took a deeper dive.

“I learned that she was using so many materials and techniques that are based in craft and thought that she’d be a great artist to bring to our new home in the Delmar Maker District. She’s really pushing the boundaries of craft materials in an exciting way.”

From that initial assessment, Kirkland further reflects about opening a dialogue with Piller.

“Her art practice is centered around how we live on this planet and how fossils and plant life continue to grow around us as we move across the land and build civilizations,” she says. “She approaches her work through her training in anthropology and studies America through a social-political lens.

“After being invited to have a solo show in St. Louis, she was finally able to examine a city as an object, really homing in on how we built our culture … This was something she was thinking very hard about, and [Piller] was looking for the opportunity to dive into a city. As a native-born Chicagoan, she was excited to study the Midwest.”