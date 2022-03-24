Local Nonprofit Saint Louis Story Stitchers Combines Arts With Science to Help Fight COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

A local nonprofit was recently tapped as one of 30 nationwide organizations to develop arts programming that combats coronavirus and influenza vaccine hesitancy.
With the support of the CDC Foundation, the nonprofit Saint Louis Story Stitchers is working with Black teen and young-adult artists to develop a project called "Perception Isn’t Always Reality." Through this July, the organization will create innovative dances, songs and stories that engage and inform audiences and participants about what’s real and what’s not.
The nonprofit was founded in 2013 and incorporated as a charity in 2014, with a goal to inspire change and combat gun violence in St. Louis. Participants work toward this goal by collecting stories and retelling them through art, the written word and performance. Not only do these efforts promote understanding and civic pride, but also the programming fosters intergenerational relationships and literacy.
“Over time, the young people at Story Stitchers have taken center stage and are driving the organization forward,” says Susan Colangelo, the nonprofit’s founding president and volunteer executive director.
Today, the hope is that the creative expression fostered by the organization and its young people will help boost vaccine confidence and erase health education inequities.
When COVID-19 hit the metro area in early 2020, fear and uncertainty reigned supreme while social media noise – combined with quickly shifting safety guidelines as experts learned more about the virus – made it difficult for people to believe what they read, trust what they heard or keep up with the latest health directives. These factors were only amplified once coronavirus vaccines became available in fall and winter 2020.
So as the pandemic raged into spring 2021, Story Stitchers stepped up by partnering with the Washington University Health Communication Research Laboratory [HCLR]. The organization hosted four summer events designed to encourage and engage persons of color, both youths and adults from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, with COVID vaccination facts during Dance Battles, or hip-hop dance competitions, that were held in neighborhood parks and public squares in the Grand Center Arts District.
The events, funded by the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission and ReCAST, were part of a safe social spaces initiative for underserved youth in the city. The Health Department of the City of St. Louis sent vaccination stations to each Dance Battle, with the then acting director of health, Dr. Fredrick Echols, and other physicians participating in a Q&A session about vaccines with the public.
“During these events, the HCRL team, under the leadership of Dr. Matthew Kreuter, [a nationally recognized expert in public health communications], conducted conversations with community members that led to their research on effective (and ineffective) messaging in encouraging young BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] adults to become vaccinated,” Colangelo says.
After the events concluded, Kreuter encouraged Story Stitchers to apply for a grant from the CDC Foundation designed to combat COVID-19 misinformation and boost vaccine confidence in local communities around the country. The effort to submit this grant was made possible in part by support from the Missouri Foundation for Health. Story Stitchers was named one of 30 grant award recipients, receiving $73,611 to fund its new arts project.
“The artwork being developed for ‘Perception Isn’t Always Reality’ is aimed at better understanding vaccines and promoting vaccine confidence in young people,” Colangelo says.
Thirteen artistic persons of color ages 16 to 24 – along with adult artists and mentors – will produce everything from new songs and music videos to still images and video shorts. No matter the medium, every work will align with one central theme: using artistic expression to communicate essential health information about the safety and importance of vaccination.
Works will be displayed on metro area posters printed on the sides of buses, as well as through social media and radio programming. Story Stitchers will also host three Story Circles for the public, giving individuals the opportunity to share their experiences about the vaccine and COVID-19 and to engage with health professionals and ask questions.
“Story Stitchers will continue its current partnerships with public health experts and youth-serving organizations in developing factual content and effective messaging about COVID vaccines, trusted sources of information and the importance of protecting those who are especially vulnerable to serious COVID infections and complications,” Colangelo says.
Each initiative merges arts and science to deliver a message that’s compelling, that’s moving and, ultimately, that inspires expanded equity and systemic change through collective action.
“For a healthier region,” Colangelo adds, “we need to understand the science behind whatever is making us ill.”
Saint Louis Story Stitchers, 616 Skinker Blvd., St. Louis, 314-899-9001, storystitchers.org