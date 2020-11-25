Local Author Patrick Murphy Releases New Book on St. Louis’ Switzer’s Licorice

Beyond dentists, who doesn’t love licorice?

That tacit question informs Candy Men: The Story of Switzer’s Licorice by Patrick Murphy, a sweetly appealing volume released at the start of October by St. Louis’ Reedy Press.

The tidy trade paperback totals 192 pages, including an index, and includes dozens of photographs and illustrations (some in color, most in black-and-white).

Murphy – fondly nicknamed the Voice of Channel 9 – has long served as a producer for the Nine Network of Public Media, the metro area’s Public Broadcasting Service affiliate. Among other accolades, he has won multiple Emmys from Los Angeles’ Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and has narrated KETC’s invariably lapidary Living St. Louis program (which devoted part of its Oct. 19 episode, archived online, to Switzer’s).

For nearly a quarter of a century, Murphy also has moderated the St. Louis Speakers Series, which Town and Country’s Maryville University presents at Powell Hall during years unclouded by global pandemics. Last but scarcely least, in his spare time, the polymath works as a visual artist, creating striking paintings and woodcuts.

Charmingly, Candy Men functions both as a confectionary tale and as a familial memoir. “The following story is mostly true,” Murphy states in his preface. “It’s the story of two Irish-American families whose faith in their future was founded on candy. Mostly true, because what really happened lies in a foggy place somewhere between the public records and a world of anecdotes and family myths.”