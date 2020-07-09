Local Arts Leaders Form St. Louis Theatre Community Task Force Amid Pandemic

The St. Louis theater scene was nearing the conclusion of a very robust first quarter in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought theater groups, along with the rest of the world, to a screeching halt in mid-March.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other health groups recommending no gatherings for people outside their immediate families, the bond between performing artists and their audiences was suddenly severed. Sharon Hunter, local performer and also founder and artistic director of St. Louis’ Moonstone Theatre Company, wanted to make sure local companies kept in touch with one another as they looked for ways to resume operations.

Thus, this spring, Hunter founded the St. Louis Theatre Community Task Force. The group comprises basically every professional theater in the metro area, from the biggest operations (The Fabulous Fox Theatre, The Muny, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, STAGES St. Louis) to midrange and smaller troupes including Stray Dog Theatre, New Jewish Theatre, Upstream Theater, St. Louis Actors’ Studio, SATE and dozens more.

Additionally, the organization has welcomed community and college theaters, as well as various venue operators, says Hunter, beyond both Equity and non-Equity companies. It has met four times thus far since its initial virtual gathering on April 23 via Zoom.

“The nationwide pandemic affected theaters, venues and college programs throughout our city, county and metro area,” Hunter says. “Because of that, I created this as a theater task force to give us a place to discuss how and when we can resume live theater. We have had very productive discussions about how we will keep our actors, crews and audiences safe.”