Local Artist Susan Greene Discusses Paint Imagery, Collaborating with Interior Designers

Much like ivy, in which Susan Greene created her first commission, her business, Paint Imagery, has continued to spread throughout the metro area and beyond.

“I moved here to go to architectural school at Washington University [in St. Louis], which is what my degree is in,” Greene says. “I worked in that field for 11 years, and I just didn’t like it; it wasn’t creative enough. At the time, I had friends in Chicago who were doing decorative specialty painting – faux finishing, wall murals – and I’ve just always been very, very artistic, and I thought, ‘You know what, I can do this.’”

Thus, Greene created Paint Imagery in 1989.

“St. Louis was ready,” she says. “I felt there was a need, and I became busy within three months.”

What Greene says certainly helped her business boom, though, was Architectural Digest featuring a cover photo of an ivy-bedecked room painted using the three-dimensional trompe l’oeil technique.

“Back in 1989, we didn’t have Google or the internet, so we kind of had to go door to door,” Greene says. “I already knew tons of interior designers and builders from being an architect, so I went to them first and told them what I was doing – changing career paths – and they all held up the magazine and said, ‘Can you do that?’ And I said, ‘I can do hand-painted ivy,’ and that is how I got my start. I did ivy for about the first year. It was meant to be.”

Today, Greene’s services include specialty faux finishes, Venetian plaster (plaster mixed with marble dust and applied in thin layers), murals, trompe l’oeil, graphics and logos, stripes and diamonds, hand-painted furniture and accessories, children’s rooms and nurseries, commercial projects and art on canvas.