Local Artist Jessica Hitchcock Empowers Fellow Artists, Releases New Colorful Collection

St. Louis’ queen of color, Jessica Hitchcock, recently released a new collection of colorful creations that are sure to be a spectacle in any space.
“I’m so excited for my new collection and enjoying the process,” Hitchcock says. “Doing my best to not overthink it and just enjoy playing with the colors.”
Although Hitchcock picked up painting in high school, it wasn’t until she became the Director of Finance and Human Resources for nonprofit Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design in University City that she started creating again.
“I think just being around all of the artists and all the creative juices that are flowing in a creative space like that kind of inspired me to pick up painting again, and that was in 2015,” Hitchcock says. “I kind of started visiting painting again, and from there, it has grown into the full-time business that it is now.”
Hitchcock ultimately left her full-time finance gig in 2019 to pursue painting full time – a platform Hitchcock is similarly passionate about promoting.
“When you are in school, everyone says, ‘Well, what do you want to be when you grow up? What do you want to go to school for?’ – and I wanted to be a painter,” Hitchcock says. “There are a number of responses kind of like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to do that.’ Y’know, the whole starving artist template. So that kind of played into why I didn’t become an artist initially out of school. I loved business and accounting, which was kind of weird, but I think then finding my voice again in the arts and knowing especially how the landscape has changed so much, there is so much opportunity there for artists.”
To aid in this effort, Hitchcock hosts a free Facebook group for artists, The Creative Business Convo, and also offers online art business courses that assist artists in pricing their work, setting and achieving financial goals, generating buzz about their business and more.
“We have all been told these stories about the starving artists, and I want to empower other people and other artists with anything I’ve learned with growing my business or really encouraging them to be consistent and show up and share slice-of-life moments so they can connect with you and your work,” she continues. “I’m really just passionate about empowering other artists to really step into their passion, their calling, and know it can be a profitable thing.”
In addition to Hitchcock’s new collection, she is delighted to discuss her new studio space in St. Charles.
“My [current] studio is in my apartment, which I love and enjoy, but a lot of people, businesses and my collectors want to see the commission work being done, and some people just want to drop by the studio to see what I’m working on, but since it’s in my home, it’s not as much of an open door,” Hitchcock says. “That is exciting so people can visit the [new] studio.”
Hitchcock encourages those interested in a visit to email her at info@jessicahitchcock.org.
“I’ll probably be moving in mid-August, and I’d like to work on a new collection and kinda take everyone along with me,” Hitchcock says. “It is a big stepping stone in my business that I’ve wanted so long.”
