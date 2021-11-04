Local Artist Edo Rosenblith Shares Inspiration for Piece Placed in Chesterfield's Parkway Central High School

Edo Rosenblith’s PANORAMA, pictured here, categorically warrants its title.

The 8- by 4-foot acrylic/house paint on wood panel brims with a shiver-inducing visual energy bordering on the ferocious and sports a blissful surfeit of eyeball kicks, as informally defined in both science fiction and old-school comic books like the original Mad.

To peepers perhaps badly in need of an optometrist’s attentions, in fact, PANORAMA calls to mind not only the works of legendary underground cartoonists Spain Rodriguez and S. Clay Wilson but also those of their spiritual mentor, the great Al Feldstein. Whether or not that notion holds true, the utter liveliness of Rosenblith’s work defies the deathly date of its creation in 2020, which history perhaps will record as “the new year of the plague.”

Rosenblith, a Tel Aviv native, lives and works in St. Louis and, since 2019, has belonged to Monaco, the underappreciated Cherokee Street artist-run gallery. He provides background on the fascinating collective creation of PANORAMA.

“In September 2019, I was asked by my former Advanced Placement art teacher, Cara Deffenbaugh, to create art for [Chesterfield’s] Parkway Central High School,” Rosenblith relates. “After meeting with Mrs. Deffenbaugh and her students, who first proposed the idea, we agreed to make an 8-by-5 painting. Then we obtained funds from various sources, including a grant from [St. Louis-based] Midwest Artist Project Services, art supplies donated by Blick Art Materials and funds from a ‘drawing marathon’ conducted by AP art students. Finally, we held a crowd-sourced fundraiser on Facebook.