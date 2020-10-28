Lindsey Hinderer Creates Empowering Photo Experiences for Women in the St. Louis Area

Lindsey Hinderer’s photography looks as if it could hang in the hallways of a castle or grace the covers of Vogue. Her subjects often gaze into the distance, basking in soft studio lighting and sporting elegant attire. They might have shimmering eye makeup and perfectly contoured skin, or a natural glow that’s equally empowering.

Few of those pictured in Hinderer’s portraits have ever modeled professionally, the photographer says. Although she occasionally partners with models, she mostly works with women in their 20s to 40s who are going through some sort of life transition, like being pregnant, experiencing a career shift or even going through divorce.

“I think the biggest misconception is that you need to be a model or you need to have a concrete reason [to get your photo taken],” Hinderer says. “I think just the desire to do it is reason enough.”

She says most women are more likely to schedule professional photo sessions for their families or for special occasions yet neglect focusing on themselves. “I hadn’t been photographed without kids in my arms since my wedding day,” Hinderer adds, reflecting on her own experiences. That’s why she aims to make every photo shoot a treat-yourself experience.

“When they come in, they’re like a celebrity for the day,” she explains. “They get pampered – hair and makeup – and don’t have to worry about what’s going on in the outside world. We play dress-up, play good music … I’m very big into making the experience itself really meaningful in addition to them having these beautiful images of themselves afterward.”