Laumeier and Jeske Sculpture Parks Display Unifying Exhibition

Laumeier Sculpture Park recently launched “From Periphery to Center,” an exuberant new free exhibition commissioned from artist Odili Donald Odita.

The exhibition, which opened Aug. 8, runs till Dec. 20 in a unique tandem presentation. More specifically, because it seeks “to forge connections between north and south St. Louis County,” according to a press release from Laumeier, the exhibition involves two sites: Laumeier proper, the 105-acre open-air gem in Sunset Hills, and 7-acre Jeske Sculpture Park in Ferguson.

Odita’s “From Periphery to Center” takes the form of flags, whose varicolored vivacity may well recall Chinese tangrams, the object mechanism of a kaleidoscope or particularly kicky stained glass. Five flags grace Laumeier, while 10 grace Jeske.

Laumeier’s press release describes the exhibition as “a meditation on similarities and difference, bonds and divisions” and notes that the artist took particular interest “in the conversations on inequity and social justice that ensued after the [Aug. 9, 2014] killing of Michael Brown by police, which brought local conditions and events to national and international attention.”

It continues that with “From Periphery to Center,” the artist wishes “to address the idea that concepts of periphery and center are subjective and changing, and that events do not cease to make [a] significant impact when they occur outside of a broader horizon of attention.”

Laumeier curator Dana Turkovic details what inspired the exhibition from Odita (born in Nigeria but nowadays based in Philadelphia).