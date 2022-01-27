How Local Artist Jayvn Solomon Learned to Stop Worrying and Start Building a More Sustainable St. Louis

Jayvn Solomon was worried about climate change.
For two years (and probably longer), he couldn’t do much but think about it. An artist and graphic designer by trade, Solomon struggled to get out of bed in the morning, his social life suffered, and he found it much more difficult to enjoy a warm day in January. Solomon felt he couldn’t share his thoughts and fears and anxieties on social media, but he also understood that he couldn’t keep such feelings bottled up either.
In mid-2019, Solomon decided to do something the only way he knew how: create. He began developing renderings of a re-imagined St. Louis – one where infrastructure and workspaces and living spaces are sustainably designed, incorporate local art and combine these elements with nature. Solomon called it “Loutopia.”
“I just started doing that stuff, and I had no intent of doing anything with it,” he says. “To be honest, I’ve tried to make things happen before, and it just didn’t take, for whatever reason. This was more of an endeavor of hope for me, of literally and figuratively painting the community I want to live in and the world I want to see. It started out there and turned into something else.”
The artist posted his works on social media, which caught the attention of Christopher Holt, co-founder and CEO at TechArtista, a multilocation metro area system of coworking spaces that consists of creatives, business professionals and more. TechArtista also curates arts experiences and exhibitions to “platform” young local artists. Holt immediately recognized the potential of Solomon’s project.
“We actually connected a couple weeks before COVID [hit the area],” says Holt. “I just happened to see a post about halfway through the current bodies of work for ‘Loutopia.’ I reached out to talk about where the project came from. He had found a really good voice and outlet for it.”
Holt extended Solomon an offer to participate in TechArtista’s artist-in-residence program, which gave him resources like studio space, access support from the coworking community and more to help bring his vision to life. Basically, it gave Solomon a year of space in which to work.
Last November, Solomon debuted his “Loutopia” series at Trust, a craft cocktail bar and event space within TechArtista’s downtown St. Louis location. Through his renderings – which used real photos of actual spaces in St. Louis – Solomon demonstrated how existing spaces around the metro area could be regenerated and maximized both aesthetically and functionally to suit local needs, in the present and in the future. Think repainted façades incorporating colorful murals, rooftop gardens and greenspaces, wind turbines towering along the skyline to generate renewable energy, thereby reducing atmosphere-damaging emissions.
The exhibition was a hit.
“To see that many folks specifically come into this space for that, and to hear the conversations around that, is super surreal,” Solomon says. “I always surmise that folks just wanted to have a better existence or future, but to see it in this physical and sentimental space – in a realm where [things are] a little shaky in society these days – to see that within this scope, is really surreal. I’m very thankful for it. It’s heartening, very much so.”
Visitors can experience the exhibition Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the show is scheduled to run through May 13. But Solomon and Holt don’t expect “Loutopia” to end there. Holt says that he sees the project as a proof of concept. TechArtista plans to spend 2022 and beyond scaling up its fundraising efforts, with the hope being that, eventually, some or all of what Solomon has imagined will actually be built.
Solomon says he knows that climate change and its impact on our world remain urgent. Still, he has faith in the area and its inhabitants.
“We have every single talent and everything needed and necessary to create this ‘Loutopia’ of sorts,” he says. “All of this is perfectly attainable.”
Loutopia, 401 Pine St., St. Louis, 314-898-0933, techartista.org