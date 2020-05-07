HEC Media Arranges Virtual Gala for St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

One of many favorite local events derailed by the current pandemic was the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Gala, scheduled for March 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Webster University in Webster Groves.

The ceremony, which drew more than 300 people on average in each of its first seven years, was canceled in early March as stay-at-home orders were mandated in the metro area.

That proved a formidable challenge for the Theater Circle, but not insurmountable. After all, the organization was founded in August 2012, shortly after the departure of the Kevin Kline Awards.

When the “Klines” abruptly folded after handing out awards for the 2011 calendar year, some local theater critics (led by the writer of this feature and Judith Newmark, at that time the theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch) decided to organize a nonprofit to continue the tradition begun by the Kevin Kline Awards. Since its inception, the Theater Circle, that nonprofit, has sought to honor outstanding achievement in locally produced professional theater.

Representing a range of print, broadcast and online media, the original 15 members of the organization met quarterly to prepare for its initial awards ceremony.

Local actress and arts supporter Eleanor Mullin was named the group’s administrator. Her expertise, developed from years serving on various boards areawide, proved invaluable in establishing the organization’s nonprofit status.

On short notice, the organization held its first ceremony at the Florissant Civic Center Theatre, which more than 250 people attended. That initial gala generated an electricity driven by the energy and enthusiasm of the audience, which considered the night a “theater prom” for the many local actors, directors, writers, technical artists and others who have helped make the theatrical community here vibrant and bustling. It allowed them to gather to celebrate the finest of their efforts.