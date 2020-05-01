Face Shield Initiative STL Produces Thousands of Face Shields for Frontline Workers

Metro area volunteers and makerspaces have banned together to aid medical workers’ efforts to fight COVID-19 by designing and distributing free face shields through Face Shield Initiative STL.

While St. Louis city and St. Louis County remain under stay-at-home order, surrounding areas including St. Charles County push to reopen in an effort to boost local businesses. Meanwhile, frontline workers continue to wage war against the deadly virus that has stopped modern life as we know it. The latest tallies as of May 1 for COVID-19 in the St. Louis metro area are at 350 deaths and 6,324 positive cases, according to St. Louis Public Radio.

Producing more than 6,800 face shields, Face Shield Initiative STL has helped 82-plus organizations, relying on community members to build small-batch supplies with 3D printers and utilizing three makerspaces – Arch Reactor, Inventor Forge and MADE Makerspace – for manufacturing.

The group collaborated with medical directors from prominent universities and hospitals in the area to ensure the face masks were designed to meet medical standard levels of protection. Volunteers who have 3D printers can sign up online, where a face shield model by the National Institutes of Health is made available for use – a model that has gotten doctors’ stamps of approval. Hospitals, clinics, first responders and care facilities can also request face shields through the website.