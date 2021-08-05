Exhibition on Display at Clayton's Bruno David Gallery Juxtaposes Figurative and Abstract Works

Local devotees of visual art have a few weeks left to enjoy a thought-provoking group exhibition featuring more than five dozen creators at Clayton’s revered Bruno David Gallery: “Bilingual: Abstract & Figurative.”

The exhibition runs online till Aug. 29. As its title hints, it constitutes a dialogue between abstraction and figuration, two varieties of art that often have been considered conflicting.

The Illustrated Dictionary of Art Terms by Kimberley Reynolds with Richard Seddon states of representational art (“[o]ften used interchangeably with figurative”) that it “presents its subject in an immediately recognizable manner, though it may not be entirely realistic.”

That volume likewise defines abstract art as work “entirely independent of the natural world, although it may have had its origins in nature. Such a work is considered as an object in its own right and has no distinguishable subject matter.”

The gallery’s namesake succinctly reflects on the precepts underlying the exhibition and guiding his selections for it. “As the title suggests, with ‘Bilingual: Abstract & Figurative,’ I tried to show representational and abstract works, along with artists who do not [ordinarily] show with the gallery,” David says. “So this group exhibition is bilingual and invitational.”

Artists featured in the exhibition almost run the proverbial gamut from A to Z, from Ricky Allman to Bryant Worley, and include such Bruno David Gallery stalwarts as Bunny Burson, Chris Kahler and Thomas Sleet. The featured works include the following highlights: