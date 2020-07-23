Emmy-nominated Producer Shani Black Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Hollywood’s Unscripted Television

The gears of Hollywood wouldn’t move were it not for producers. Emmy-nominated Shani Black demonstrates this in her successful career with unscripted television.

The supervising producer of “Red Table Talk” and producer of “Paternity Court” was recently recognized for the value of her work behind the scenes at the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards, with a nomination for each show.

Black heard news of her nominations while participating in her daughter’s graduation parade for Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School. “I thought people were texting me about her graduation,” she says. “I look and all of my friends [were saying,] ‘You’ve been nominated. Not like once, twice – for two different shows!’ It was a surprise, totally caught me off-guard!”

Black, whose family is based in St. Louis, first learned about how to produce a show through a family friend out of Houston. He invited her to shadow him as he created segments for local news shows covering high school sports. She later interned on the set of NBC’s “Mister Sterling,” starring Josh Brolin.

More than a decade later, Black’s résumé includes “The Doctors,” whose production team won an Emmy during her time there, among other recognizable shows.

“A producer’s overall role is a problem-solver,” Black says. “A producer is the point of contact for every department. We [work] from the idea to the point where it appears on your screen.”

Work on a single episode of “Red Table Talk” – starring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris – can be wide-ranging in its duties for the production team, Black says. She develops topics based on the show’s brand and audience appeal, and then seeks approval from the show’s executives and Facebook, which streams “Red Table Talk.”