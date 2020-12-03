Duane Reed Gallery Showcases Ahzad Bogosian’s 'Sanctuary,' Jeffrey Vaughn’s 'Quiet Beauty'

Among its manifold functions, art can impart serenity otherwise lacking in life at any given moment – say, amid a global pandemic – and in that manner, tandem current exhibitions at the Duane Reed Gallery may help viewers recenter themselves despite COVID-19 trials and tribulations.

The longtime venue in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood opened Ahzad Bogosian’s “Sanctuary” and Jeffrey Vaughn’s “Quiet Beauty” on Halloween. Slightly less than three weeks remain for local art aficionados to appreciate the two exhibitions, which close on Dec. 22 and which both feature art created in this figuratively and literally plagued year.

Both “Sanctuary” and “Quiet Beauty” revel in chiaroscuro – basically, the use of contrasts (frequently bold ones) between light and dark in a composition, often in service of approximating three-dimensionality.

Bogosian’s works at the Reed generally involve distant landscapes, although the phrase skyscapes might better describe them: views of the heavens in multifarious spectral splendor, with earthly context minimalized.

By way of example, the 24-inch-square Radiance, an acrylic-and-oil canvas, exults in ginger, tangerine, marigold and other shades of orange, depicting both the sky at dawn or dusk and its reflection in a body of water of some sort, the two unevenly split by a thin, shadowy swath of land.

Conversely, in the smaller of the gallery’s two exhibitions, Vaughn’s works tend to focus much more tightly on his subjects, which customarily hew to a botanical and often floral motif.