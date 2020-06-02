Duane Reed Gallery Reopens, Welcomes Nancy Newman Rice Exhibit

Duane Reed Gallery, following the governmentally mandated COVID-19 lockdown, reopened for public viewing on Tuesday.

To comply with guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gallery staff “will wear masks, keep all surfaces wiped down and provide hand sanitizer,” according to the press release. “We kindly ask visitors to also wear masks,” it continues.

Starting Friday, June 5, the gallery – a longtime landmark in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood – also will host a mini solo exhibition by Nancy Newman Rice, according to the release. It will run only till June 18.

Born in New York City, Rice attended both Ithaca, New York’s famed Cornell University and Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned first a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with honors, then a Master of Fine Arts degree, the release notes.

Works in the Rice exhibition will use “Euclidian geometry as the skeleton of the [aesthetic] experience,” the release states. As predecessors in using that technique, it cites both Nicolas Poussin, the leading classical French Baroque painter of the 17th century, and Paul Cézanne, the French genius generally credited as an influential transitional figure between late 19th-century Impressionism and the incendiary artistic innovations of the early 20th century.

The exhibition’s oils “began as an attempt to define the interiors of identifiable architectural structures by inventing elaborate geometric scaffolding to map the space within the confines of each edifice,” states the release. “As the oil paintings evolved the walls disappeared, seemingly erased by time, and what remained was the skeleton of intangible space, in essence, geometry as a sacred artifact.”