Clayton’s Greenberg Gallery Showcases Quirky Works by Katherine Bernhardt

Nearly three years have passed since The Greenberg Gallery in Clayton opened its last exhibition, “Frankenthaler,” focused on Helen Frankenthaler. It ran from November 2018 to January 2019 (following a two-month mid-2018 extravaganza devoted to select works of the French giant Henri Matisse). In that respect, the current “Hamburger Bacon Black Olive and Mushroom With Salted Caramel Pretzel Concrete and Hi Fi Fo Fum” from Katherine Bernhardt qualifies as something of a visual art event.

The Greenberg opened the Bernhardt exhibition, which runs till Dec. 31, on Oct. 7. Pleasingly, Bernhardt’s work differs as much from Frankenthaler’s as Frankenthaler’s differed from Matisse’s.

Earlier, at the start of July, David Zwirner – a New York City-based gallery with locations also in London, Paris and Hong Kong – had announced that it would be representing Bernhardt, an exhibition of new work from whom it will mount in the U.K. capital next spring.

The artist’s curriculum vitae on the David Zwirner website states that she lives and works in St. Louis, her birth city. It also notes that beyond the Greenberg exhibition, this year alone Bernhardt will enjoy solo exhibitions in Panama City and online in Tokyo.

The New York gallery’s announcement touts “Bernhardt’s boundless visual appetite” and relates that she “first attracted notice in the early 2000s for her paintings of supermodels taken straight from the pages of fashion magazines such as Elle and Vogue.”