Bruno David Gallery Welcomes Exhibits by Buzz Spector, Charles Schwall

After the manifold complications that arose in 2020, Clayton’s cherished Bruno David Gallery is seeking to restore some semblance of normalcy in 2021 with “Paper made and unmade” from Buzz Spector and “Sea Lover” from Charles Schwall.

The tandem exhibitions – among other attractions at the pristine, tasteful space near the northeast corner of the sprawling Centene campus – opened Saturday, Jan. 30. They will run till March 13.

Moreover, Spector is now enjoying the distinction of having his artistry showcased concurrently, through May 31, at the Saint Louis Art Museum in an exhibition entitled “Buzz Spector: Alterations.”

The gallery’s namesake and the two artists themselves provide intriguing insights into the Clayton exhibitions.

Although Spector’s and Schwall’s works embrace fairly traditional techniques and approaches (respectively, collage and abstraction), they eschew the medium largely associated with modern art: painting. In that regard, David explains what inspired him to display “Paper made and unmade” and “Sea Lover” together.

“In coupling the work of Schwall and Spector, the core connection was the shared interest of the use and representation of water,” he says. “Both artists were linked by this element in their respective works.

“With Spector’s show, water is a key component in the production of paper, and it was therefore an undeniable feature of his work. In Schwall’s ‘Sea Lover,’ the artist used abstraction to showcase water and its natural environment, by celebrating the necessity of water and all the life that it maintains.”