Barrett Barrera Projects Sponsors Exhibition With Feminist Themes From Swedish-American Artist

Not just anyone can enjoy the prestige of an endorsement from an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, yet a visual artist now exhibiting at Barrett Barrera Projects’ projects+gallery space can boast just that.

More specifically, on her website, Michele Pred, the Swedish-American behind “Freedom Is for Everybody” at projects+gallery, quotes Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “Ms. Pred’s work is an important offering for its relevance to the times.”

Pred’s exhibition runs till Aug. 7 at 4733 McPherson Ave. in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Pred, states a BBP press release on the exhibition, “uses sculpture, assemblage and performance to uncover the cultural and political meaning behind everyday objects, with a concentration on feminist themes such as equal pay, reproductive rights and personal security.”

Margaret Rieckenberg, BBP’s associate curator, briefly explains what inspired the self-styled “cross-disciplinary group of originators” to exhibit Pred’s work.

“This exhibition is the result of an ongoing relationship with Michele Pred and the continuation of our company mission to redefine art experiences and culture,” Rieckenberg relates. After earlier involvements with Pred’s work, she continues, BBP, in 2019, “had the privilege of working with her to erect a billboard in St. Louis that featured an image of one of her modified purses, emblazoned with the message ‘Your Body, Your Business.’

“Barrett Barrera Projects operates from the belief that art is a verb, and ‘Freedom Is for Everybody’ is exemplary of this belief, activating the community and raising a discussion about societal issues that need to be addressed.”