Arts As Healing Foundation Hosts its First Public Art Classes

In one form or another, art, figuratively and literally, forms the heart of cathartic experience. Starting Thursday, the local nonprofit Arts As Healing Foundation will offer a therapeutic analogue to that experience.
The foundation will host a six-week interactive art therapy course via Zoom, the über-popular videotelephony and online chat service, according to a press release from the foundation.
The course, titled “Fundamentals of Drawing,” will run Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays starting July 18 in the same time slot. It will cost $150 per person, which excludes the cost of supplies. All proceeds from the course will fund programs and services of the foundation, which seeks to bring the therapeutic benefits of art to cancer patients and those with chronic illness.
Art therapy is defined by the American Art Therapy Association as a service “that enriches the lives of individuals, families and communities through active art-making, creative process, applied psychological theory and human experience within a psychotherapeutic relationship.” Teaching “Fundamentals of Drawing,” with aid from volunteer artists, will be Vicki Friedman, the foundation’s president and executive director.
“People with cancer and other chronic conditions take our [previous nonvirtual] classes to reduce stress brought on by their illness,” the release quotes Friedman as saying. “It helps them escape and forget about their health while they get lost in creating.
“This is the first time in our organization’s history that we have classes for the general public. We do this to help support our organization and to help those in the community lower their feelings of stress and anxiety during these challenging times.”
A hands-on artistic experience, “Fundamentals of Drawing” will feature instructional demos and one-on-one guidance for each participant’s full-color creation, according to the release. Friedman – in her own right both a trained artist and a two-time cancer survivor – brings extensive skills to the course, which both tyro and veteran artists may well enjoy.
Tickets are being sold on eventbrite.com, according to the Arts As Healing Foundation Facebook page. A list of supplies and the Zoom link will be sent to participants who sign up.
Founded in 2013, the foundation has conducted classes at such area medical facilities as the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center, Missouri Baptist Cancer Center and Mercy Hospital South, the release states. In less apocalyptic times, it hosted weekly classes at its Maryland Heights studio, visited hospitals to provide chairside art instruction for patients receiving treatments, and collaborated with other nonprofits on events.
According to the foundation’s website, the nonprofit seeks “to reach 5,000 patients, their loved ones and caregivers and to have a permanent space by 2022.”
Arts As Healing Foundation, 11804 Borman Drive, St. Louis, 314-370-3700, artsashealing.org
