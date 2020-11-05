Art & Soul: St. Louis-Based Artist Marceline Saphian Describes Her Inspirations

“My name is Marceline Saphian – most people call me Marcy,” states the November Art & Soul subject, who became a card-carrying nonagenarian a year ago this month.

After that affable, charming greeting, Saphian details the background, both general and specific, on the creation of Amid the Flow, the work pictured here.

“It is 30 by 40 inches, on Rives BFK printing paper, a new addition to my Changing Landscape series,” she relates. “One of my favorite pastimes when traveling, whether on a plane or road trip – not happening much lately! – is sketching. The landscapes change very quickly as you go by, and I ﬁnd myself piecing one idea with another and then another and so on.

“The designs fascinate me, as mountain becomes river becomes city becomes farmland or forest. The result is, these sketches provide me with many design ideas that can be developed in a number of ways. Since I don’t feel bound by realism, color choice and direction are wide open, and I can pursue my search for beauty and meaning.”

Beyond general heuristics, Saphian continues: “My process for this composition was monotype, in which I cut out shapes and inked them, and placed them on an inked plate covered by a sheet of ﬁne art printing paper. This was put through a press – and then, fun time! Pulling the paper from the plate is like Christmas morning – you never know what you’ll get.

“Much of my work is then enhanced by layering, collaging and montaging from my many boxes of scraps from cut-up older unsuccessful prints. I like the feeling of a continuum it gives me, combining old with new, and ﬁnding wholeness with a new theme.”