Art & Soul: Nancy Newman Rice

Almost two decades after the fact, 9/11 continues to haunt many Americans like some hollow-eyed specter from an Edgar Allan Poe short story – as the disturbing architectural vista of Nancy Newman Rice’s Afterwards I attests.

Although now living in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, Rice hails from New York City, subsequently studying at Ithaca, New York’s famed Cornell University before earning both Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees at Washington University in St. Louis.

The creation of the 40-inch-square 2019 oil on canvas showcased here, Rice says, directly related to the horrifying Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida aeronautical terrorist attacks on the Big Apple and the Pentagon.

“The painting Afterwards I is part of a series that’s a response to a dystopian future altered by time and human interference,” the artist relates. “Some of the images in this work are drawn from photographs of the remaining ruins of the Twin Towers.

“Like many New Yorkers living elsewhere, I felt as if I needed to be back in my city, to add my ineffectual contribution to the collective pain.”

The painting tells the tale, mixing a relatively restrained palette with an unsettling geometric assault – a surfeit of lines of varying weight, suggesting architectural components or the reflections of such components, slashing and angling and thrusting in every direction across the picture plane.

At the bottom right corner of the painting, something reminiscent of rebar, its structural integrity compromised by hideous stress, curves upward; at its top right, meanwhile, something like sunshine lacking all redemptive power streams downward.