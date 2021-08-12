Art & Soul: Local Artist Adrian Luchini Discusses Inspiration For 'Corpus Christy'

Adrian Luchini’s Corpus Christy, shown here, radiates a fierce, almost frightening gravitas – and that seems apt, etymologically and otherwise.

That is, the tar-and-black-pigment on felt piece looks weighty, perhaps given its unusual medium – and its size. Dating from 2017, it measures a whopping 62 by 83 inches. Also, not only at the perimeter of the piece’s blackness but also amid the tar and black pigment, the ferocity of its brushstrokes (or perhaps palette knife slashes) positively stuns the eye.

“This piece is a study for one of the Stations of the Cross [series], an ongoing project,” Luchini says. “The piece purposely lacks a specific ‘image,’ rather proposing an intimate relationship between its title – with its obvious religious connotation – the shape, perhaps partially incomplete, and the technique and color.

“In this regard, black is understood not as an absence but instead as the full compilation of everything: pure density and energy akin to the definition of a ‘black hole,’ which absorbs every possible manifestation of energy, a contemporary form of communion … The work is about a sensation more than a description of anything – in short, being in the interstices of human emotion.”

Having studied as both an architect and an artist in Argentina and the U.S., the Clayton resident notes that he’s served on the faculty of Washington University in St. Louis since 1985. He currently holds the title of the Raymond E. Maritz Professor of Architecture in the Department of Architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts there.