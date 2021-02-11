Art & Soul: Jane Linders

During this season of gray, gray and still more gray, a bit of blue can go a long way toward battling winter gloom, especially bright blue, like the jet of a gas range, a bolt of midnight lightning – or, for that matter, Jane Linders’ Falling Gingko, the 9- by 12-inch wet cyanotype shown here.

Linders, a Maryland Heights resident, created Falling Gingko in 2020 at the height of this nation’s first collective tussle with COVID-19. “Staying busy is my go-to coping strategy, and printing using the wet cyanotype method kept me distracted during this troubling pandemic,” she relates.

“Cyanotypes, also called ‘sun prints,’ are one of the oldest photographic printing processes, dating back to 1842. Sir John Herschel developed this first silverless photographic process using only two chemicals and the sun as a light source. These sun prints are decidedly low-tech, as the final image of a cyanotype appears only with the aid of sunlight as a light source and water for a developer.

“This inexpensive, simple and permanent process was used for the blueprint process for copying architectural plans – hence the name ‘blueprint,’ as the images are a deep Prussian blue color. The very first book of printed text and photographs, by Anna Atkins, used the cyanotype process.

“My attraction to the cyanotype process is the physical involvement during the printing process, allowing me to use my hand, eyes and intuition. I like the way the light, time, salts and myself slowly deposit an image on beautifully handcrafted paper.”