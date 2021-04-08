Art & Soul: Gary Passanise

After winter’s smothering charcoal skies, vernal dusks, with their generally lighter and warmer palettes, appeal strongly to most eyes – and Gary Passanise’s Untitled, in its coloration, may well suggest just such palettes without lapsing into mere figuratism.

Of the 24- by 18-inch oil-on-canvas work from last year reproduced here, the St. Louisan relates: “This piece continues a minimalist approach that remains a constant thread of non-objective painting in my work. Thick horizontal brushstrokes define both an action and a spatial tension that defies a description. While magenta is a powerful signifier, my intention is for the work to remain ‘implicit’ and enigmatic.”

Passanise’s artistic career has spanned four decades and diverse media. More specifically, although known primarily for his painting, the artist also has explored drawing, printmaking, mixed media, installations and sculpture.

As a result, manifold collections both public and private include works of his, and he’s exhibited extensively in the U.S. and Europe alike. Passanise also has earned laurels from the federal National Endowment for the Arts and New York’s distingué Pollock-Krasner Foundation, among others.

Passanise (represented by Clayton’s Bruno David Gallery) currently serves as a professor and the director of painting at the Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts at Webster University in Webster Groves. There, he emphasizes learning outside the classroom; he also has headed travel-abroad courses and lectured in London, Paris and other far-flung locales.