Art & Soul: Doretha Washington

Connected, the colorful, emblematic 18- by 20- by 1-inch glass-and-wood piece illustrated here, came into existence in 2020 through inspiration from a young relative of its creator, St. Louisan Doretha Washington.

“My eighth grade grandson was researching a class project on the Republic of the Congo,” Washington recalls. “At the same time, I was deciding what glass technique to utilize in creating a wall hanging project. His project subject caused me to consider creating a piece related to the African continent. I decided to incorporate the continent’s shape and colors found in many African nations’ flags into the art project.”

She describes creating art and teaching at St. Louis’ Third Degree Glass Factory as her “most rewarding experience.”

“Being part of a supportive artistic community encourages my continued growth as an artist,” Washington remarks. “Sharing my passion for fused-glass art with students has been very fulfilling. That fulfillment is enhanced when former students continue to create and challenge themselves.”

Characterizing herself as an autodidact in fused-glass work, Washington states: “I began my journey in glass by taking a class in the basics of kiln-fired fused glass. That was followed by participating in fused-glass workshops and creating a collection of books related to fused-glass art.

“My art is formed in kilns using glass that’s crushed, powdered or in the sheet-glass form. The kiln firing temperatures vary between 1,250 degrees and 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit. Some finished pieces have smooth surfaces, and others are textured or a combination.