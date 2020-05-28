Art & Soul: Deanne Row

In addition to rising from a cryptic, somehow unseemly collage of puzzles and incorporating a gaze like the proverbial “thousand-yard stare,” (Mental) Labyrinth, the 2019 truncated bust whose image appears here, sports a serpentine coiffure recalling that of Medusa, the ancient Greek mythological monster.

Yet the sculpture – a 12- by 18- by 9-inch piece in papier-mâché and encaustic (heated wax and resin), with found stones and leather – originated not in monstrosity but in empathy, explains its creator, St. Charles resident Deanne Row.

“The piece shown started as they all do: a generic human that might change shape, size, gender and attitude several times while it’s developing on my table,” she recalls. “It just so happened that someone I’m close to was going through a physical and cognitive decline as the piece came to life.

“At some point, I started projecting my feelings about her directly into the work, and (Mental) Labyrinth was born of mazes and puzzles and dead ends that represented her struggles. These are balanced by the personal symbols and colors and happy memories added to the piece.”

In an oddly apt way, Row’s work in sculpture in general and papier-mâché in particular arose from a bit of catharsis (an old, old word itself originating in ancient Greece).

“I began sculpting in papier-mâché in 2018, as a means of ‘therapy’ during a stressful time transitioning out of corporate work,” she says. “There’s something tremendously soothing in building up hundreds of layers of gooey strips of paper – and then cutting, carving and grinding back into the surface. It was all very accidental: I had considered myself a painter until then.