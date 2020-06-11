Art & Soul: Barb Flunker

After a late winter and spring blackened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a stretch as cheering as an untended graveyard, Barb Flunker’s Wild & Crazy may well come as a balm, a tonic, a restorative worthy of the legendary alchemical elixir vitae.

The 48- by 72-inch oil on canvas pictured here, which Flunker painted last year, should, in short, make the average viewer conclude that life may indeed be worth living after all – at least till the murder hornets swarm, the 17-year locusts return or the rogue meteorite hits.

“My entire life, I have enjoyed being by bodies of water, streams, rivers, oceans,” the Ladue artist notes. “The vastness, the movement and the sounds of the water fill me with enormous amounts of energy and joy.

“While absorbing the views and sounds over time, I realized that the waters may be a metaphor for life: No matter how strong the storm, calm waves always follow. With this internalized energy and vision, and the paint colors chosen reflecting the vibrancy within, my hands spread the thick textural oils onto the canvas. This process takes over until the work is complete.”

Flunker otherwise expresses the hope that her “interpretation of the seas” communicates “vibrancy and joy,” adding that Wild & Crazy “hangs well horizontally and vertically.”

Her invocation of natural waterways certainly seems apropos in light of the present painting’s jubilant fluidity. The kineticism of its oils exudes a nearly tactile presence; the viewer can almost feel its bold yellow seething and surging onto its equally bold orange. At the same time, Wild & Crazy’s (no pun intended) streamers of blue and green convey an impression of greater depth, coursing this way and that in whiplash fashion – zigzags of magnificence.