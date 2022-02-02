Annual Calendars From Local Artist Janet Muhm Showcase St. Louis Scenes

Ballwin artist Janet Muhm’s visual gems displayed under the rubric A Year in the City recall the deceptively simple elegance of contemporary Franco-American illustrator Guy Billout.

Since 2018, Muhm has issued blissful calendars (and subsequently, cards of various types, bookmarks, framed and unframed archival prints, and T-shirts) spotlighting area landmarks like Art Hill under snow, the Katy Trail during prime bicycling season and the Sheldon just before a concert.

Muhm recently paused amid her artistic endeavors to briefly discuss A Year in the City.

What artists do you regard as your greatest influences?

“I was fascinated by the illustrations of Peter Max and Milton Glaser when I was a kid. I loved the bright colors and humor in their work. When I was 8, I started keeping sketchbooks with my own Glaser/Max-style drawings and ads for make-believe companies. My Wash U education kept me headed in that direction. I studied with Gene Hoefel, who taught me that it was all about the big idea. And I took color theory and illustration from Bill Kohn. I use those principles every day in my work for A Year in the City.”

Since your first A Year in the City calendar, which single image has most enchanted you personally?

“I’m crazy about the McDonnell Planetarium, not just for the art, but for the story. The kids are looking up at the statue. The statue is looking up at the stars. There are layers of childlike wonder there, and the colors are beautiful. But truthfully, my favorite illustration is whichever one I’m working on at the moment! St. Louis’ favorite places come to life when you put people in them. What starts off as a building or a park or a statue becomes a visual story.”