Abstract Portraiture Enthralls St. Louis Painter Natalie Avondet

In the portrait, the directness of the man’s gaze feels almost too direct, and it seems difficult to say whether the intensity of his gaze, as depicted, derives from representational exactitude or the abstract presentation – or perhaps both.

That beautifully bold 24-inch-square work, entitled “My Better Half,” comes from St. Louis painter Natalie Avondet, who characterizes herself, on her website, as “an abstract portrait artist.”

“I believe everyone should surround themselves with inspiration,” Avondet says. “Therefore, I paint bright, colorful portraits of inspiring people.”

Regarding the creation of “My Better Half,” in specific, she relates a smile-sparking anecdote.

“The image shown is of my husband, who has stood by me through the ups and downs of being an artist,” Avondet explains. “He roots me on like no other. And though he’s very encouraging, painting his portrait while being ‘supervised’ was incredibly challenging. Allowing him to view his portrait as it emerged resulted in a little too much critiquing!”

Pesky spouses aside, though, Avondet does observe exceptions in some of her portraiture.

“I do like to send images to those who commission my work throughout the process – with disclaimers, of course,” she says. “Painting famous people is so much easier,” the artist, whose website features images of American icons like film stars Clint Eastwood and Marilyn Monroe. “And the larger the work, the better.”