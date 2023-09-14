What was once a series of dimly lit, clandestine pop-ups around St. Louis has now found a home in the Central West End: Mainlander, an American supper club, opened its doors this July and intends to give its guests an experience they won’t find elsewhere.
Chef-owner Blake Askew’s list of ideas for the space is vast, and Askew is embracing the first phase as a time to settle into the concept. There are thoughts of offering different experiences in addition to the prix-fixe supper club menu, ideas for how members of his team and others can use the space during daytime hours or nights the supper club isn’t open. Ultimately, it’s about pulling a private concept out into the neighborhood.
“I don’t want to be closed off from the neighborhood," Askew says. "I want people to know we’re here and say, ‘There’s always something going on there; we need to get in there,’ rather than, ‘They’re so exclusive.’”
Although the restaurant is a supper club in name and there are reservations to secure, Askew wants Mainlander to form relationships with the community that extend beyond the evening. “It’s about the feeling that we want to create for people, the level of service that we want to have, and our desire to, over time, be able to personalize an experience," Askew says. "We really want to build relationships with our diners.”
He hopes to create an ongoing conversation: a birthday mentioned, an upcoming graduation congratulated and so on. Askew hopes that Mainlander will become a place for guests to return to often, rather than a place saved exclusively for special occasions.
The concept is prix fixe, and guests pay for their meal and optional drink pairings up front during the reservation process. There is no service fee; there is no upselling once you arrive. Reservations are available at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night the restaurant is open. If you decide wine would be nice, the team will have bottles for that. Change your mind about the cocktail pairings? You can add them in at dinner.
The idea behind paying ahead is a practical one for both parties: It allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the experience and gives the team a chance to perform their duties without interruption. The goal? A level of hospitality notches above what is typically seen in the industry, performed by a tightly knit staff that is actively present within the space for the duration of the evening.
The business is organic on all levels: in design, in food and also in terms of the way the team will work and evolve over time. Askew is building a network of local farmers and vendors like Eat Here STL to supply meat and produce. Eventually, he wants to foster a space that encourages creative equity within his team. “It’s like giving birth to something,” he says. “We’re going to try to nurture [the restaurant] and care for it and love it every day, and hopefully it just starts to take on its own life.”
Mainlander, 8 S. Euclid Ave., Central West End, St. Louis, mainlanderstl.com