Magic Smoking Monkey Delivers Fun Parody 'Jurassic Park The Musical!' in Kirkwood

Show: “Jurassic Park The Musical!”

Company: Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre

Venue: Reim Auditorium, Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood

Dates: May 5 to 8

Tickets: $15 to $20; contact stlshakespeare.org

Highlights: The sixth motion picture in the “Jurassic Park” series, supposedly the finale, arrives on the silver screen this summer. Why wait until then when you can see Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre’s wildly funny and wacky musical version onstage right now?

Story: Dinosaurs roam the Earth millions of years ago. Asteroid wipes out dinosaurs. Scientists discover DNA. Paleontologist finds a piece of amber with dinosaur DNA extracted from a mosquito trapped for millions of years in said amber.

Ludicrously wealthy business tycoon builds gigantic dinosaur theme park on island off coast of Costa Rica, with now-cloned dinosaurs populating said island. Tycoon invites famous paleontologist, paleobotanist and chaos mathematician to visit his “Jurassic Park” before it opens to public.

Scientist employed at Jurassic Park tells inquisitive visitors that all the dinosaurs are female, precluding procreation. However, mathematician states: “Life finds a way” – and when it’s revealed that frog DNA has been blended with dinosaur DNA to stabilize organisms, presto! Procreation begins.