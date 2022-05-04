Magic Smoking Monkey Delivers Fun Parody 'Jurassic Park The Musical!' in Kirkwood

Show: “Jurassic Park The Musical!”
Company: Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre
Venue: Reim Auditorium, Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood
Dates: May 5 to 8
Tickets: $15 to $20; contact stlshakespeare.org
Highlights: The sixth motion picture in the “Jurassic Park” series, supposedly the finale, arrives on the silver screen this summer. Why wait until then when you can see Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre’s wildly funny and wacky musical version onstage right now?
Story: Dinosaurs roam the Earth millions of years ago. Asteroid wipes out dinosaurs. Scientists discover DNA. Paleontologist finds a piece of amber with dinosaur DNA extracted from a mosquito trapped for millions of years in said amber.
Ludicrously wealthy business tycoon builds gigantic dinosaur theme park on island off coast of Costa Rica, with now-cloned dinosaurs populating said island. Tycoon invites famous paleontologist, paleobotanist and chaos mathematician to visit his “Jurassic Park” before it opens to public.
Scientist employed at Jurassic Park tells inquisitive visitors that all the dinosaurs are female, precluding procreation. However, mathematician states: “Life finds a way” – and when it’s revealed that frog DNA has been blended with dinosaur DNA to stabilize organisms, presto! Procreation begins.
Greedy employee at park messes up everything in attempt to get piles of money delivered to him, shutting down park’s electrical grids. Scary times then ensue as dinosaurs terrorize visitors, as well as park’s few employees on premises.
Other Info: St. Louis Shakespeare’s off-kilter offshoot, Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre, has had its share of hits as well as misses over the last several years while lampooning movies like “Glen or Glenda,” “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” “The 10 Commandments: Live!” and “Planet of the Apes.”
Integral to any MSMT show is an array of cheap and tacky but also manically creative props, costumes and set design. All of those are in amusing evidence in “Jurassic Park The Musical!,” which features a groovy green scenic design by SH Boygen, full of lush foliage as well as an imposing electrical fence. Cora Varland provides the work togs worn by the scientists, as well as a lounge lizard look for mathematician Ian Malcolm.
John “JT” Taylor adds the lighting and sound design, including chords straight from John Williams’ score for Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur epic, and Amanda Handle brings a cornucopia of funky props to the show, such as a sacrificial goat and a goofy computer with its own talking head.
Artistic director Donna Northcott adapted Michael Crichton and David Koepp’s original screenplay (based on Crichton’s novel of the same title) and is the musical version’s Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair. She handles both assignments with considerable aplomb, keeping the laughs rolling and the action barreling along in a scant 75 minutes.
There are also real, actual and silly songs composed by Jaysen Cryer, highlighted by the faux fragile ballad, “Love Finds a Way,” warbled by Dr. Malcolm in his deliberately sexy voice and near-buttonless shirt in droll, amusing fashion by Rob McLemore. He just by himself is worth the price of the low-cost admission. Mack Holtman adds the corny choreography for additional humor.
In addition to McLemore, there are fun turns by Jack Janssen as purposely benevolent tycoon Hammond, and James Enstall as avaricious computer geek Dennis – featured in a wry turn called “New Man” in the Wayne Knight (Newman in “Seinfeld”) role. Danielle Sherman is the take-charge paleobotanist Ellie, Jordan Wolk is the work-oriented scientist Alan Grant, and Bill Blanke is the efficient Aussie security chief Muldoon.
The ensemble also showcases Kim Byrnes, Katie Brunwasser, Brandon Ellis in the Samuel L. Jackson role of Ray Arnold, Hunter Fredrick as the friendless and ill-fated attorney, Marleena Garris, Mack Holtman, Creighton Markovich, Marissa Meadows and Riley Stevenson. Brunwasser, Ellis and Holtman don dino heads to portray some “fearsome” raptors.
“Jurassic Park The Musical!” is one of the better Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre parodies of the past few years, excellently timed to hit the stage just prior to the next superscary cinematic “Jurassic Park” adventure. It’s yours to enjoy in all its glory.