Whether you’re a resident or just a frequent visitor to Webster Groves, you’ve undoubtedly visited the historic Gorlock Building in the Old Webster business district: It was the home of C.J. Muggs for over two decades. Now, the space is getting a new life thanks to two veterans of the St. Louis dining scene.
Madrina, a modern Italian restaurant, is slated to open its doors in fall 2023 and is the brainchild of co-managing partners Frank Romano and Stanley Browne. Romano cut his teeth in the restaurant business at Kemoll’s – one of the oldest restaurants in the area, which shuttered earlier this year – and currently owns and operates The Parkmoor Drive-In. Browne is a certified sommelier who owns and operates the award-winning Robust Bistro & Wine Bar in Webster Groves. The partners have worked on projects together in the past, and are joining forces once again to create a dining experience uniquely their own.
Madrina – Italian for “godmother” – will draw inspiration from the rich culinary legacy of Italian-American cuisine, providing guests with “a contemporary interpretation of the classic Italian-American restaurants from the mid-twentieth century,” the partners note in a press release. The menu will evoke the iconic flavors and dishes foundational to the cuisine with an atmosphere to match. The press release notes that both Romano and Browne are “committed to ensuring that every guest feels transported to a bygone era of hospitality, where attention to detail and personalized care are paramount.” This should come as no surprise to those familiar with their collective history within the St. Louis dining scene.
“I always dreamed of opening a restaurant that celebrated mid-century Italian-American cuisine, when the first and second generation of Italian Americans really put their stamp on the country,” Romano said in the press release. “Out of respect for Kemoll’s, I kept that idea on the shelf, until now.” Guests can look forward to a spacious 5,000-square-foot dining space with seating for 134 with an additional 60 seats available in the bar area. The adjoining sidewalk terrace will house an additional 25 seats.
The excitement the duo have for the space and the concept is evident, and the timing couldn’t be better. When a chance at inhabiting the space presented itself, Browne (who opened Robust in 2007) knew the location was an opportunity he could not overlook.
“Webster Groves is an embracing community,” he said in the press release. “It has supported our family and our business for more than 15 years, as well as many new thriving businesses. Webster has become a cultural and dining destination for the entire region. C.J. Muggs is legendary and we hope to continue a new tradition of memories that will make them proud.”
For more information and updates, follow @madrinastl on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.
Madrina (coming soon), 101 West Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, madrinastl.com
This article was originally published on feastmagazine.com.