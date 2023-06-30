Play: “The Brechtfast Club”

Company: ERA (Equally Represented Arts)

Venue: The Chapel

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: ERA artistic director and founder Lucy Cashion and her lively entourage deliver another in their series of wildly inventive stories, which spring from a variety of literary and/or popular sources. This one somehow successfully melds popular 1980s director John Hughes’ classic teen movie, “The Breakfast Club,” with the sober, social reflections of 20th century German playwright, director, actor and poet Bertolt Brecht.

Story: To quote directly from ERA’s news release, “In the late 1980s in the village of Shermer, East Germany, the five members of the worst-performing Stasi firm in the country and their boss work on a Saturday to try to reach their political dissident quota.

“Just when their ability to uncover secret intelligence seems hopeless,” it continues, “a special radio attachment expands their listening network all the way to the United States. What the Stasi hear, or what they think they hear, might not only pull them out of their slump but also put an end to Gorbachev’s perestroika nonsense.”

The workers inadvertently have stumbled across an airing of the John Hughes classic 1980s film of teen angst, “The Breakfast Club.” These Americans, they reason, find themselves in a most unfortunate situation, with potentially dire consequences.

Life in the U.S. of A. may not be as ideal as those politicians from The States might have the Eastern European bloc of the Soviet Union believe. Once the Shermer Stasi report their findings, could promotions be due for these stalwart, loyal workers?

Other info: In its decade or so of performances, ERA has delivered inventive variations of famous works in plays with titles such as “Oedipus Apparatus,” “Trash Macbeth,” “FAUST (go down with all the re$t),” “Never Let Go: A One-Woman Titanic” and other dazzling gems which serve as springboards for Cashion and her inspired ensemble to weave their own unique perspectives on literature and popular culture.

With “The Brechtfast Club,” co-playwrights Courtney Bailey and Lucy Cashion strike a whimsical chord with children of the 1980s who revere the works of the controversial Brecht, in the forefront of several literary movements in the early-to-mid 20th century.

Brecht famously wrote the lyrics to complement Kurt Weill’s musical score in “The Threepenny Opera,” an adaptation of John Gay’s “The Beggar’s Opera” from the 18th century. He was influenced by Marxist theories, and his “epic theatre” concept dealt with social and political movements of his era.

Hughes based many of his films in Chicago, where his family moved when he was in the 7th grade. He directed and often wrote a string of hits including “Pretty in Pink,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club.” All of those aforementioned movies focus on teenagers, the key target audience for Hughes in his halcyon film-making days.

“The Brechtfast Club,” beyond its clever title, is funny for several reasons. There is the smartly assembled cast, who make for a motley collection of good Bolshevik workers, some more dedicated and less jaundiced than others. Each of them has their career, and perhaps life, to consider as the group sorts through the ‘clues’ left on their hearing devices, which pick up “The Breakfast Club” and interpret what ‘those Americans’ must be going through for such a travail.

They all have military ranks. Maggie Conroy is in firm control as Major Comrade Klara, a no-nonsense, by-the-book investigator who comes under suspicion because she has never been married. Rachel Tibbetts’ Captain Comrade Bertha is a chain-smoking, vendetta-seeking colleague who has little interest in anything except cigarettes.

Reginald Pierre delivers a finely tuned portrayal of Captain Comrade Bruno, who is increasingly intrigued by the goings-on in the Chicago suburb where those Americans are congregating, while Colonel Comrade Viet, as portrayed by Alicen Kramer-Moser, seems deadly slow in making her way around the office, but feared nonetheless by those reporting to her.

Ashwini Arora is the meek Sergeant Comrade Alina, deferring to her more vocal colleagues; Miranda Jagels-Felix is Major Comrade Andreas; Joe Taylor is Comrade Josef; and Jimmy Bernatowicz comments from stage left as the stage manager who doubles as the show’s narrator and audience guide.

Director Cashion adds a nod to Brecht’s cinematic days as a camera-wielding interloper who films the Stasi workers when she isn’t accentuating the action on stage with her piano accompaniment at upper stage left, incorporating Joe Taylor’s musical compositions as well as Taylor’s video contributions.

Cashion’s set design features a background board where the characters go to keep a running tab on their efforts and what they’ve gleaned from their eavesdropping. Morgan Brennan’s lighting design enhances the look of the show, and Liz Henning’s costumes dress the players in conservative office attire which frowns on individuality.

Cashion and ERA always bring a challenge to their theatrical efforts, an intellectual curiosity and a dazzling ability to bring newfound artistic discovery to literary or cultural classics. “The Brechtfast Club” blends two seemingly disparate artistic worlds at ends of the 20th century into beguiling and whimsical artistry of its own.