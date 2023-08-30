Some people are born with a clear purpose in life. Louise Post, frontwoman of ’90s powerhouse alternative rock band Veruca Salt, realized that purpose when she held a guitar for the first time at 20 years old. “I was in college, and a friend gave me a guitar and said, ‘Here, play this,’” she says. “I basically realized I had been waiting my whole life to have a guitar in my hands.”
It might be surprising, considering her rise to stardom and subsequent travels around the world, that Post is actually a Midwest woman at heart. She grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Clayton High School in 1985, where she performed in theatre and became comfortable on stage which would come in handy later in her career. As a child, she grew up listening to the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, singing harmonies with her parents and sailing with her father, a musical lover who grew up in the Central West End. After her introduction to the guitar, Post began learning chords and writing songs, recording them on a tape recorder to send to her father.
“When I was younger, he’d take me out on the sailboat and we’d sing harmonies together,” Post explains. “I sent him the cassette of one of those first songs, which actually had to do with sailing with him. My dad was always really supportive of my music and would listen to my demos really carefully and thoughtfully to give me feedback.”
Post hit the jackpot when she was introduced to future Veruca Salt bandmate Nina Gordon. The two clicked immediately and quickly realized that their combined talent and passion were something special. “It was really love at first sight with her in terms of musicality and friendship,” Post says. “The first time we sang together, I knew what we had together was worth pursuing. We both took it incredibly seriously and worked really hard until things took off.” And “took off” they did, as Veruca Salt, their co-founded band, launched into fame with sizzling singles, trailblazing albums and a secured place among alternative rock’s most notable artists.
It wasn’t until things slowed down during the pandemic in 2020 that Post realized she felt called to make something entirely her own. “It’s weird – I wasn’t intending on starting a solo career, but I just realized that this album needed to be made,” she says. “I started dreaming about the songs that needed to be written; I would wake up in the middle of the night and record hundreds of voice memos. The songs really let themselves be known to me.”
Post is no stranger to restless sleep, as the title of her debut album, “Sleepwalker,” suggests. The hauntingly beautiful image on the album’s cover, a photograph of her niece, was photographed in St. Louis and captures the dreamlike state Post experienced during the pandemic as she wrote the album, as well as her history as a sleepwalker in childhood. “The record helped me get through the pandemic,” she explains. “The songwriting really saved me.”
Although “Sleepwalker” certainly touches on Post's lingering feelings of residual grief with songs like “Don’t Give Up,” electric tracks like “Killer” and “Queen Of The Pirates” bring a fun, powerful edge to the records’ overall sound. One thing is clear after listening to the album in full: Vulnerability can be thrilling, and Post has mastered the art of singing from her heart.
Post plans to resume the “Sleepwalker” tour this year with shows in St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis. Information about upcoming shows will be announced on her website.
Louise Post, louisepost.com, instagram.com/louiselightnerpost
Veruca Salt, instagram.com/verucasaltband, facebook.com/verucasaltband