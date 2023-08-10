From St. Louis’ Lion Forge Animation – producers behind the Academy Award-winning “Hair Love” – comes the new TV series, “Iyanu,” set to premiere on Max and Cartoon Network in 2024.

“Lion Forge has a goal: to tell diverse stories authentically,” founder and CEO David Steward II says. Steward launched Lion Forge in St. Louis in 2019 as one of the only Black-owned animation studios in the world.“[We’re] authentically representing diverse voices and characters on-screen, as well as staffing our shows with diverse talent and creating opportunities for communities that may have not been able to access careers in entertainment.”

Teaming up with Taylor K. Shaw’s Black Women Animate Studios, Lion Forge is recruiting a diverse pool of talent for pivotal pre-production roles on the “Iyanu” Nigerian fantasy series. “Working with BWA helps us further [our] goal by helping our production [team] find the best Black female talent in the animation industry to fill roles on ‘Iyanu,’” Steward explains, adding that the partnership also aims to further expand access and opportunities for Black and POC animators to train the next generation of creators and producers.

Highlighting the Yoruba people of Nigeria’s rich history and achievements, “Iyanu” is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ popular graphic novel series “Iyanu: Child of Wonder” by Nigerian creator Roye Okupe.

“‘Iyanu’ tells the story of a young Yoruban girl who discovers she has powers that can save her world,” Steward says. The 2D animated series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, on an adventure through the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. Steward continues: “All based on Yoruban mythologies and culture … it’s a show filled with amazing characters and lots of exciting action, and it features authentic artistic, voice, music and production talent from Nigeria and around the world. We are also excited to feature a young empowered female character as a model for young Black girls around the U.S. and the world.”

Brandon Easton, best-known for “Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege” and Marvel’s “Agent Carter,” is leading the writers’ room, with Okupe serving as the executive producer, writer and director on multiple episodes. Lion Forge’s Saxton Moore (“Rise Up, Sing Out”), will serve as supervising director, and executive producers include Steward and Matt Heath, also of Lion Forge.

Through a recent deal with Nickelodeon Animation, Lion Forge has additional diverse projects identified for potential development, including “Born Driven,” a story based on Wendell Scott, the first Black NASCAR driver; “Iron Dragon,” an original comedy adventure created by Jay Kim at South Korean studio Mostapes and Lion Forge; and “Marley and the Family Band,” an animated series based on the picture book of the same title by Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, and co-produced by Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment.

“Nickelodeon has always been a creative north star,” Steward says, “And the opportunity to partner in creating new content that features diverse characters and builds a path for diverse talent in the animation industry is incredibly exciting.”

Lion Forge Animation, lionforgeanimation.com