Play: “The Nerd”

Company: Moonstone Theatre Company

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.

Dates: Run concluded

Story: Willum Cubbert is a live-and-let-live kind of guy who also happens to be a pretty good architect. He tells his apartment building friends Tansy and Axel that he thanks his lucky stars for the life he has because he was saved while in combat in Vietnam by a fellow soldier named Rick Steadman.

Since Willum was unconscious when Rick pulled him off the battlefield, he’s never actually seen the man credited with saving his life. He’s written to Rick several times, though, telling Rick that Willum’s home in Terre Haute is always open to the brave soldier.

One day, surprisingly enough, Willum answers a knock at the door and sees a man who introduces himself as Rick Steadman. Tansy, who is mutually attracted to Willum, and Axel, who once was engaged to Tansy, both are present at Willum’s party when Rick makes his unexpected entrance.

It doesn’t take very long for Willum, Tansy and Axel to realize that Rick is a dim-witted dullard seriously lacking in social skills. He’s toiled for years, he says, in a chalk-making factory in Wisconsin and now has decided to take a vacation to meet Willum.

As exasperated as Rick makes Willum, Tansy and Axel, he ratchets up on the annoyance factor when Willum’s business client, Warnock Waldgrave, pays a social call to Willum, along with his wife Clelia and son Thor. What hopefully would have paved the way for Waldgrave’s OK on Willum’s architectural project for the businessman turns instead into an unqualified disaster.

Can Willum salvage this key business opportunity? Will Willum make any commitment to Tansy before she departs for a job opportunity in Washington, D.C.? Stay tuned.

Highlights: Moonstone Theatre Company resurrects an amusing if peculiar little comedy written by actor and playwright Larry Shue, anchored by a fitfully funny performance by Ryan Lawson-Maeske in the title role.

Other info: Shue’s effort, which has all the markings of a dinner theater comedy, is a lightweight bit of fluff that nonetheless can benefit from a delightful, central character performance. Such is the case in Moonlight’s presentation in which director Gary Wayne Barker elicits a laugh-filled portrayal by Lawson-Maeske, whose forward-tilting gait alone makes the show entertaining. Costume designer Michele Friedman Siler has a lot to do with the comic success, as well, with the wonderfully tacky garb preferred by Rick. Dunsi Dai’s imaginative set, with arrows affixed on set doors amid a living room set for Willum’s quarters which matches his traditional tastes, makes for a suitable petri dish for Lawson-Maeske’s messy antics, including finger-dipping into community bowls and arriving in a dinosaur costume.

Amanda Werre’s carousel, carnival-sounding background music accentuates the bizarre goings-on with Willum’s unwelcome house guest, and Spencer Lawton provides some amusing props to embellish proceedings. Lighting designer Denisse Chavez adds supportive illumination to the show.

Shue gives almost all of the juicy comic bits to the title character, and Barker’s direction ensures that Lawson-Maeske makes the most of the humorous possibilities, both physically and with a variety of oddball expressions. Greg Johnston has a grand time as the exasperated, incensed client Waldgrave, and is a good sport enduring Rick’s boorish hijinks.

Oliver Bacus is also good as the genial Willum, who is finally pushed to his limit by the nerd who came to dinner, and Bridgette Bassa does well as the long-suffering and patiently amorous Tansy. Bryce A. Miller brings polish to the role of snobby theater critic Axel, who devises a plan to thwart Rick, and Leslie Wobbe entertains as the anxiety-riddled Clelia, who has a penchant for breaking china when life gets especially nerve-wracking. Young Kieran Thompson has fun as the angst-driven Thor.

“The Nerd” enjoyed a run of 441 performances from 1987 to 1988 on Broadway, starring Mark Hamill. That followed its 1980-81 season premiere at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, where it has been produced in four different seasons.

It’s been done in London’s West End, too, with Rowan (“Mr. Bean”) Atkinson in the pivotal part. Doubtless, that would have been fun to see and experience; however, Lawson-Maeske proves he too can play nerds with the best of them.