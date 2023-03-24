Musical: “Tootsie”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd.

Dates: Through April 2

Tickets: $25 to $90; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The laughs are frequent, with a bit of homespun philosophy added along the way, in this touring production of a 2019 Broadway musical based on the hit 1982 movie, “Tootsie.”

Story: Michael Dorsey is a great actor; just ask him. His obsession with details is a big part of his problem in holding onto roles, because he can’t keep his mouth shut while endlessly questioning, or even berating, fellow theatrical artists. He has to be the smartest one in the room, so therefore he often is invited to leave the room.

When Michael is rejected for still another part, he resorts to drastic means: He dresses as a woman named Dorothy Michaels. Voila! Dorothy is a hit with the producer of a new Broadway show called “Juliet’s Curse,” portraying the ill-fated young woman’s nurse in a variation on the Shakespeare tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet.”

The lecherous director, Ron Carlisle, is convinced he’s met Dorothy before, because she endlessly grates on his nerves. Dorothy, however, is so convincing in her part, and such a leader of the cast on stage, that her role is increased and the show’s title is changed to “Juliet’s Nurse” before its debut.

Problems continue for Michael, though. He’s smitten with the young woman, Julie, who is portraying Juliet, while annoying his neurotic ex-girlfriend, Sandy, who was turned down for the role of the nurse, who doesn’t know that Michael is Dorothy in disguise. All of this amuses Michael’s roommate, Jeff, an aspiring playwright who, along with Michael, works at a New York City steakhouse to pay the bills.

Things get even further complicated when a dimwitted, reality TV star named Max Van Horn starts falling for the older, “sturdy” Dorothy, and when Michael’s ersatz agent, Fran Fields, who fired him when she grew weary of his antics, now is clamoring to represent the hot, new Broadway sensation, Dorothy Michaels.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive, right? How long can Michael continue this charade? After all, he is now enjoying the most rousing success of his career, even if it’s all built on a false premise. He can only ask himself, “What would Dorothy do?”

Other info: Dustin Hoffman starred in the movie version, garnering one of its 10 Academy Award nominations as Best Actor. The romantic comedy picked up an Oscar for Jessica Lange as Best Supporting Actress. The movie, with a cast which also included Bill Murray, Teri Garr and Dabney Coleman, was directed by Sydney Pollack, and its screenplay was penned by Larry Gelbart and Murray Schisgal, with uncredited assistance from Barry Levinson and Elaine May, based on a story by Gelbart and Don McGuire.

A mere 37 years later, “Tootsie” was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2019, following a Chicago tryout in 2018, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek, and a Tony Award-winning book by Robert Horn. It closed in January 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was underway, after 318 performances. The musical comedy achieved 10 Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Santino Fontana) as well as Best Book of a Musical for Horn.

For a show with essentially one joke, and a smattering of social consciousness about women’s rights, equal pay and occasional references to LGBTQ+ issues, “Tootsie” delivers more than its share of laugh-out-loud lines, thanks to Horn’s clever script. The lion’s share of the best moments are handled most adeptly by Jared David Michael Grant as Jeff and by Matthew Rella as Van Horn.

In the former role, Grant excels as Michael’s wise-cracking roommate, deadpanning his way through Horn’s hilarious dialogue. As Van Horn, Rella masters the role of a thick-headed dim bulb who pronounces ‘Romeo’ as “Rome-O,” and responds to an insult about his “horrible grammar” by saying, “Well, my grammar is 97 years old and I love her.” Can’t argue with that, especially when Rella is so manically funny.

Music is secondary to the script in this “Tootsie,” but Ashley Alexandra showcases a magnificent voice, which she uses adroitly as Julie in showcasing numbers such as “I’m Alive” and “Who Are You?”

Drew Becker is best at handling the comic elements in the script as both the officious Michael and as the observant Dorothy, who brings a surprisingly introspective perception to Michael while he masquerades as her. Becker’s singing voice is passable, but there are enough big numbers on which he can collaborate with others.

Payton Reilly makes good use of Sandy’s penchant for hysterics, highlighted on the fast-paced, amusing “What’s Gonna Happen” number, while Adam du Plessis makes a suitable villain as the self-centered, abusive director Carlisle. Kathy Halenda brings a droll, dry wit to the part of the wealthy producer, Rita Marshall, and Dianne Manaster is entertaining as Michael’s avaricious and stunned agent, Fran Fields (listed as Stan Fields in the original Broadway production).

Josh Woodie and Nicole Fragala do well as the “Juliet’s Nurse” writers, Stuart and Suzie, respectively, and Matt Kurzyniec plays the diligent stage manager, Carl.

Choreographer Denis Jones once again demonstrates his flair for dance moves as he puts the fast-stepping ensemble through some terrific numbers, highlighted by the exuberantly nervous “The Most Important Night of My Life” in the second act, and director Dave Solomon keeps everything and everyone moving at an agreeable pace.

Kudos to hair and wig designer Paul Huntley and makeup designer Angelina Avallone for changing Michael into Dorothy, as well as costume designer William Ivey Long, tour scenic designer Christine Peters (original scenic designer is David Rockwell), lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.

The spirited show orchestra is directed by Andrew David Sotomayor and Josh Ceballos, and Andrea Grody serves as supervising music director. The music is fast, fun and catchy, a winning combination.

“Tootsie” is surprisingly funny, a modest little show that dares to entertain.