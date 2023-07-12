Play: “LaBute New Theater Festival”

Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave.

Dates: July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23

Tickets: $35 to $40; contact ticketmaster.com

Highlights: Strong performances and generally terrific writing propel these five tales (all except LaBute’s), culled from hundreds of submissions sent to St. Louis Actors’ Studio.

Story: Five short plays make their premieres at the 9th annual LaBute New Theater Festival at St. Louis Actors’ Studio, including one by festival namesake Neil LaBute.

LaBute’s contribution is “Safe Space,” in which a white woman takes a seat next to a Black man in a crowded theater. The latter appears to be annoyed, and when pressed by the woman for the reason, he informs her that this particular evening is set aside as a “Black experience” to be shared by an African-American audience. The woman replies that this was the only night she could see the production.

From there, the two engage in a conversation which often turns terse and a bit heated, as their respective defense mechanisms kick into gear. The woman can be tone-deaf too often, while the man digs in his heels in his attempts to explain why the evening is important to him and the “97 percent” of the audience (by her estimate) which is Black.

In Bryn McLaughlin’s “The Blind Hem,” a young woman named Kate is deeply in love with her former college professor (Robert), even though the latter still misses another woman who most likely is his late wife. Nevertheless, Kate perseveres in her attempts to keep her tenuous relationship alive with the emotionally distant Robert.

Playwright Amy Tofte’s “Da Vinci’s Cockroach” brings two scattered people together in an art gallery. Dana is a scientist fascinated by bugs, creatures with which she finds relationships much easier than any with other humans. She sees Finn stumbling about in the gallery and learns that the latter is an assistant to an assistant on the gallery’s staff and is charged with measuring room dimensions for an upcoming exhibit. The two odd ducks stumble along in their spontaneous conversation.

A former and feared heavyweight boxer is smitten with an attractive young woman who knocks on his Las Vegas front door with a “gift” in J B Heaps’ “One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston.” It’s late 1970, and the 40ish Liston has amassed a list of people who just haven’t liked him in his impressive professional boxing career. Has the young woman been sent by her employer to deliver a ‘hit’ of a different kind to the man known as “The Bear” in the ring for gambling debts, grudges or some betrayal?

In “The Mockingbird’s Nest” by playwright Craig Bailey, a middle-age woman named Robyn cares for her elderly and dementia-stricken mother, Daisy, in the home which they share. There’s something a bit bizarre about Daisy, though, beyond her tragic medical condition, which torments Robyn. Is their relationship beyond repair?

Other info: The most fascinating story is “Sonny Liston,” whose death on New Year’s Eve 1970, according to ESPN, remains a mystery. Playwright Heaps, a retired executive producer for Showtime Sports whose programs about boxing won five National Sports Emmy awards, has written a compelling and tautly told tale about one of boxing’s biggest, and most troubled, legendary figures of the 1960s.

Reginald Pierre delivers a knockout performance of the tortured Liston, revealing layers of emotion and painfully built poignancy for a man who escaped from a family of 25 children and paternal physical abuse to a life of petty crime until his boxing ‘talents’ were discovered in prison. Pierre conveys both Liston’s physical intimidation and bruised ego as well as a gentler side rarely seen by the public.

Eileen Engel brings a cool, confident touch to the young woman who beguiles the boxer and disarms his shield of self-protection. Both performers parry and thrust in this theatrical ring under director Kari Ely’s superb guidance. The set designed by Patrick Huber is a gem of its own, complemented by Kristi Gunther’s lighting and Jenny Smith’s props, including a copy of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” LP, on which Liston is the only Black person among a cover of celebrities.

As is often the case, LaBute stirs the cultural pot of controversy with his work, and “Safe Space” is no exception. The uneasy conversation between Pierre as the Black man and Jane Paradise as the white woman takes place on a spartan set, with adjoining black seats before a red curtain. Costume/hair/makeup designer Abby Pastorello dresses both players in fashionable, chic attire, with solid lighting by Gunther.

Both players deliver top-notch, terse and telling performances, with reactions by the audience doubtless affected by their own perspectives. Director John Contini maintains a taut pace and coaxes edgy portrayals by his two players.

Colleen Backer and Laurel Button make for an off-kilter but funny pair of eccentrics in “Da Vinci’s Cockroach,” a comedy enhanced by Pastorello’s flair for the wild color combinations favored by Finn in both wardrobe and makeup, and the oversized spectacles for Dana. The pronounced looks substitute for the pair’s personal travails until they bond in their own peculiar fashion. Contini’s flair for comedy drives his direction, and Huber does a lot with a little on the compact Gaslight Theater stage as an impromptu art gallery.

Ely guides Backer and Paradise in the sweet little sci-fi story, “The Mockingbird’s Nest,” with playwright Bailey paying homage to Ray Bradbury, with nicely done twists and turns that keep the plot moving and the characters developing.

Engel and Anthony Wininger complete the evening with “The Blind Hem,” a play which might work better if it led off the evening, rather than following the contentious “Safe Space.” As it is, McLaughlin’s story is a quiet little piece which focuses on what the relationship between Kate and Robert has been and where it might go in the future. Ely directs the piece in straightforward fashion and the players respond in kind.

Contini and Ely contribute the sound design, cleverly matching tunes to their respective assignments, and kudos to stage manager Amy J. Paige and colleagues for smoothly segueing between plays. Comedy, drama and mystery, the ninth edition of St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s LaBute New Theater Festival has it all.