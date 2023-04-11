In the South Grand dining district, a prominent corner spot recently got a new family-run bar and restaurant. La Crazy Margarita debuted on Feb. 16 in the space previously occupied by Alta Calle, which closed permanently after the pandemic.
The fledgling business, which will soon be neighbors with up-and-coming bar concept, Kenny’s Upstairs, inherited all the festive decor from its predecessors. The approximately 100-seat space features colorful walls and furniture, including decorative tabletops and carved wooden chairs imported from Mexico.
According to Romel Mayahua – who co-owns La Crazy Margarita with his stepfather and fellow first-time business owner, Benito Mendieta Rodriguez – their concept has all the makings of a great neighborhood hangout spot, complete with a lengthy menu full of classic Tex-Mex favorites and a variety of fruity beverages to wash them all down.
People are also reading…
Visitors who have stopped into La Crazy Margarita during its debut month of service, however, will notice one major component missing from the equation: the margaritas themselves. Due to delays in obtaining a liquor license, Mayahua says he doesn’t know how much longer they’ll have to wait until they can offer their signature drinks. “St. Louis city seems to be understaffed and progress is slow at the moment,” he says.
Despite the setback, the duo decided to open doors to get the ball rolling on their dream drinking and dining destination. They developed their ideas over the last six months, eager to share what they’ve worked on. “We couldn’t really hold back and stay still. We needed to open,” Mayahua says.
“I want people to be able to relax, try the food and see how delicious it is,” Rodriguez says. “After that, we’re just waiting for a chance to serve our drinks so all these different flavors can finally come together.”
According to Mayahua, Rodriguez has always wanted to own his own restaurant. “He came to the states from Tlaxcala 15 years ago to follow and pursue his dream. He always wanted to start a business and do something different.”
To that end, Rodriguez developed the restaurant’s recipes with his wife, Juana, based on more than eight years of experience cooking professionally at Mexican-American restaurants in the St. Louis area. “We have everything from burritos and fajitas to chimichangas, tortas, street tacos and street corn,” Mayahua says.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the kitchen also cooks up traditional Mexican fare to offer a taste of family favorites. Rotating specials will include dishes such as posole with lettuce, pork, radish, corn, peas and guajillo; mixiotes, or chicken breast cooked in the outer layer of maguey leaves with guajillo sauce, served with rice and beans; and caldo de siete mares, a soup with seven different types of seafood.
Mayahua’s regular go-to is the Burrito Loco stuffed with rice, beans, chicken, steak and shrimp, topped with cheese sauce and avocado. “Everything about it is delicious,” he says. Rodriguez recommends the pollo fundido, which features grilled chicken with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese. Another highlight is the Quesadilla Tlaxcala, a dish named after his hometown that features a housemade corn tortilla that is grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped mushroom and flor de calabaza (zucchini flowers), served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Behind the bar, Rodriguez envisions a beverage program with 15 different flavors of margaritas in a variety of serving vessels including fish bowl-sized glasses filled with “things like spicy mango, guava, jalapeño, drinks with fresh fruit and a lot of organic ingredients.” For now, drink options include fresh pineapple agua fresca, jamaica, horchata and Mexican sodas.
Mayahua remains optimistic that all the pieces will continue to fall into place. For now, the duo hopes that their savory fare will keep visitors coming back for more.
“Everybody’s looking for the drinks. Our customers are just waiting for an update on the liquor license,” Mayhua says. “We feel very confident with our dishes and we’ll feel much more confident when we can finally get the alcohol going. We can’t wait to serve them.”
La Crazy Margarita is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
La Crazy Margarita, 3131 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-256-1404, facebook.com