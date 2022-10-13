Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s mural project in St. Louis features both locally and nationally acclaimed artists

Simiya Sudduth’s affinity for mural art goes back to the moment she saw graffiti for the first time as a first grader visiting her dad in north St. Louis. “So I went home, went in my basement and drew on the ceiling,” Sudduth says. “And I got in trouble.”
This spark lit a match and turned into a career: Sudduth has since become a full-time St. Louis art teacher and mural artist, as well as a mother. She just participated in Walls Off Washington, a mural project orchestrated by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation that spans the walls of an entire city block and features both locally and nationally acclaimed artists.
The Walls stand less than a block from the Delmar Divide, the socioeconomic and racial dividing line formed by Delmar Boulevard. Gina Grafos, director and chief curator of visual and literary arts, says the inspiration for the Walls came from both the longstanding recognition of graffiti as an art form and “how murals might enliven and connect midtown as an inspirational backdrop.”
People are also reading…
“I was doing a residency in Berlin, and the Berlin Wall is a symbol of division,” Grafos reflects. “We have that in St. Louis, but it’s not a physical wall. It’s an actual street of the Delmar Divide, and thinking about now having this large ‘open air gallery’ to bring people together.”
Visitors can enter the Walls through Sophie’s Artist Lounge, where they will walk through a small gallery space as an introduction to the public mural exhibition. Outside, the tour of the 20 murals begins: Viewers will see “Lift As You Climb” by Derrick Adams, with vibrantly colored figures helping each other climb ladders, and “j’ai deux amours” by C215, a mural dedicated to Josephine Baker. There are many odes to St. Louis, from graffiti collective Burlesque’s “The Bear,” with a pyramid of signs and symbols that define St. Louis – Forest Park’s fountain, jazz instruments and the Gateway Arch – to Remix Uno’s “215 Feet of Love,” with a 20-foot-tall red cardinal. Other murals, like Sudduth’s, focus more on promoting healing and love.
Sudduth’s mural, titled “From Infinity to Infinity,” features a brown hand wearing pink nail polish making a peace sign amid Missouri native pink echinacea flowers on a light blue background. Sudduth carefully chose these colors and symbols to create a healing presence. She says certain echinacea flowers are traditionally used in Indigenous medicine for physical healing, and the pink nail polish evokes the power of feminine energy. Even the blue background serves to stimulate people’s minds as they view the work.
“I always think about healing in terms of spiritual, emotional, physical healing – how can I portray something that sparks a sense of wonder or joy?” Sudduth says. “I love art that’s publicly accessible and that can bring joy and stimulate people that is outside of a gallery setting.”
In addition to being a space for the public to enjoy progressive mural art, the Walls give metro area artists like Sudduth a place to shine among prolific mural artists like Kenny Scharf and Derrick Adams. For example, one mural space is dedicated to the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ mural class, where the 16 students collaborated to create their mural, “Mutual Dreaming.”
Kranzberg Arts Foundation provided the mural artists with equipment, supplies and support through the entire process. For Grafos, this forms just one step in a lifelong mission.
“My professional goal in life is to align St. Louis artists with the resources that are lacking in the city and [to make] sure that, with progress and with growth, the local artists are equally lifted, supported and cared for,” Grafos says.
This marks just the beginning for the Walls Off Washington project. Grafos says Kranzberg Arts Foundation is planning to lift at least three more murals in the next year.
The Walls officially debuted on Friday, Oct. 7, and now self-guided and guided tours are available Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Grafos says the team plans to expand the hours, with updates posted to social media and the website. Admission costs nothing, to provide access for all.
Walls Off Washington, 3333 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-710-5647, wallsstl.com