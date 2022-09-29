Kids can color on the walls of the Missouri History Museum’s new exhibition

Coloring on the walls is welcome at a special new exhibition at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.
“Coloring STL,” offering free admission during its run through May 5, 2024, features more than 50 St. Louis building illustrations on the museum’s walls that are meant to be colored in.
“Anyone who has ever driven around St. Louis has been left awestruck by some building, whether it’s some of the houses in town all the way to huge landmarks that make up the city,” says Andrew Wanko, exhibit content lead and public historian at the Missouri Historical Society, which operates the museum.
To pay homage to this rich architectural history, the museum set out two years ago to make a unique interactive exhibition. “We wanted to give people an opportunity to create and explore on their own – and actually color on the walls of the museum,” Wanko says.
The exciting result is a 6,000-square-foot “Coloring STL” gallery ringed by an outer wall with approximately 5-foot-tall illustrations of more than 50 past and present St. Louis structures, from landmarks to homes in all shapes, styles and eras, including the Old Courthouse (circa 1864), the 1904 “Meet Me in St. Louis” house and the Fox Theatre in 1929 – to name just a few.
A local artist known as Rori! spent about a year creating the custom drawings, Wanko notes: “She often sat next to the structures themselves to gain inspiration, and for buildings that no longer exist, she was working off historic photographs.”
For this unique “community art project,” Wanko says visitors will find seven stations with a rainbow of 16 different dry-erase markers to leave their mark on the cityscape “in the wildest ways they can dream up.”
“We hope families and groups of friends come in and do this together and fill these buildings with a kaleidoscope of color,” Wanko continues. “We have already seen people meticulously creating masterpieces, to kids who are having fun scribbling with abandon.”
Attendees also can learn about the architecture through quick facts, trivia flip panels and other devices. Additionally, more than 50 artifacts are showcased, from original architecture drawings of St. Louis structures to real building materials visitors are invited to touch, including eight varieties of locally made bricks and one of the millions of granite pavers once used to create the city’s streets.
The exhibition encourages people not only to come together to do something fun but also to take a bit deeper second look at the city surrounding them, Wanko explains: “We hope it’s a way for conversation to happen … talking about what buildings they see in their lives … and sharing stories of buildings where they have wonderful memories. So we’re really hoping that this is not just fun, but brings out this story in their own history.”
Beyond the exhibition, the Missouri Historical Society Press has published “Coloring St. Louis: A Coloring Book for All Ages,” depicting more than 30 colorable St. Louis structure illustrations by Rori! with explanatory text written by Wanko to teach readers about the architecture’s significance as they color away.
Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org